The widely regarded #1 light heavyweight in the world returns to action on November 24, 2018. Dmitry Bivol, 14-0, 11 KO’s, will put his WBA world light heavyweight title on the line against Jean Pascal, 33-5-1, 20 KO’s. The fight will take place in the new Hard Rock Casino in Atlantic City, NJ, and will be broadcasted live via HBO in one of their final boxing broadcasts.
Bivol will be returning to the ring for the first time since defeating veteran Isaac Chilemba in August, at the same venue as the co-feature to the Sergey Kovalev Vs Eleider Alvarez WBO world light heavyweight title fight. Bivol had been on a collision course with his Russian stable mate but all was upended when Alvarez knocked out Kovalev in the seventh round.
As RSR previously reported, Bivol was in discussions to face hard hitting Joe Smith, JR., who is now expected to take on IBF world light heavyweight champion Artur Beterbiev in December. Bivol is still focused on the prize of being considered the best in the world so as boxers do, he’s moved on to the next fight. Pascal will have a tall order in trying to dethrone the young and hungry lion that is Bivol, but he’s not new to the ranks. The 36 year old has been in with some of the best names in the super middleweight and light heavyweight ranks over the years and is looking at that one last opportunity of becoming world champion again.
Pascal has fought once this year and will be testing himself against a truly elite fighter entering his prime. With that, may the odds be in his favor. Anything can surely happen in the sport of boxing but if I were a betting man, a clear cut decision in Bivol’s favor is in order.
That's why they fight the fights. Stay tuned into RSR in the weeks leading up to the showdown for additional info on the full event. Cheers, my fight peeps!