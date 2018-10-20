By Tyler “The Miracle Man” White
Back in 2014, as I sat in front of my TV during the early hours of a Sunday morning, I saw Demetrius Andrade fight for the first time.
It was when he took on British fighter – Brian “The Lion” Rose – and Andrade absolutely schooled him…
Whilst absolutely gutted for Rose, I was mightily impressed by the pure ability and quality of Andrade and his work, as he stopped the Englishman in the 7th round.
From that point on, I never really heard much of Andrade again. Despite his talent, his skill and the fact that he was a World champion, he seemed to fly a little “under the radar”.
Since the victory over Rose, Andrade has only fought on another 4 occasions. Although he did pick up the WBA Super-Welterweight title in 2017, defeating German fighter – Jack Culcay.
Ever since though, things have remained fairly quiet and Andrade has moved up and into the Middleweight division.
From a points win over Alantez Fox, Andrade has bagged himself a shot at the WBO World Middleweight title and although no longer fighting Billy Joe Saunders for the belt, Andrade will have to get through a very tough and game challenger, who goes by the alias of “The Executioner” like a younger Bernard Hopkins once did!
Going back to that time when I first saw Andrade fight, I expected to see him in some big fights somewhere down the line…
That time has now come, and I expect him to win this newly vacated WBO strap.
Hopefully from that point on, he will be in the ring on a more regular basis, defending his title against the best fighters in the division, where I’m almost certain he belongs.
Andrade has been in training camp, alongside Daniel “Miracle Man” Jacobs who also challenges for another version of the Middleweight title next weekend, against Sergiy Derevyanchenko. So I’m sure we can expect to see a very strong, skilful and potentially dominant Demetrius Andrade again this weekend!
