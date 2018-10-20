By Tyler “The Miracle Man” White
With the incredibly lucrative deal and signing of the infamous ginger Mexican – Canelo Alvarez – DAZN seem to have not only made a huge statement, but have also attracted many other professional fighters towards the network/streaming service platform.
The deal between DAZN and Canelo, means that the Middleweight champion will be earning £278 ($365) million over a five year period.
Alongside this incredible deal that Canelo and Golden Boy Promotions have recently signed, DAZN recently partnered with Eddie Hearn and Matchroom Boxing, allowing even more coverage to boxing shows both in the UK and the US.
Eddie Hearn’s new deal with DAZN, means that fight fans here in the UK are able to watch American fight shows for free (if we’re signed up to Sky Sports). It also means that the American fighters that Hearn promotes/helps to promote can be seen live here in the UK too.
The same can be said for American viewers, as UK boxing events – those under the promotional banner of Eddie Hearn’s “Matchroom Promotions” – can be seen by US fans who are signed up to DAZN.
Despite DAZN being yet another monthly subscription service, things will probably work out far better for US fight fans. Especially if more fighters now follow suit and sign with the streaming service!
DAZN only costs $9.99 per month, whereas Canelo’s rematch with “GGG” cost $84.99 on its own – which if we’re honest, is a pretty ludicrous amount of money to be spending several times a year whenever there’s a big fight on TV!
I believe that Golden Boy Promotions have also signed some sort of contract with DAZN, meaning that all their future shows will be televised via DAZN, seeing as HBO have decided against showing boxing after many, many years in the game.
If this is the case, then a monthly investment of $9.99 may very well be worth it, as there are due to be regular boxing shows – from both Golden Boy Promotions and Matchroom Boxing – available with the service.
We’re still waiting for the DAZN service here in the UK, but I’m almost certain that it will prove a very popular service once it arrives!
