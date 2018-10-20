The legend Manny “Pac Man” Pacquiao has done it all in his career. He established himself as Asia’s top fighter but now is considered one of the best fighters of all time. The Filipino from General Santos City has had a legendary career spanning for 23 years now. He has won world titles in 8 different weight divisions ranging from flyweight to junior middleweight. Pacquiao’s resume is impressive and has beaten great fighters such as: Erik Morales, Marco Antonio Barrera, Ricky Hatton, Miguel Cotto, Oscar De La Hoya, Oscar Larios, Shane Mosley, Timothy Bradley, and Juan Manuel Marquez. Pacquiao now has a record of 60-7-2, with 39 KO’s and is now 39 years old. He will be 40 years old in two months.
So what is there left for Manny Pacquiao to do?
Many fans and critics have gone on record saying that Pacquiao should retire and call it a day. I, on the other hand would not mind seeing Manny fight again. Most recently, Pacquiao took apart and stopped Lucas Matthysse this past summer. Pacquiao showed some old signs of himself and looked great. Of course, it’s not the same Pacquiao as he has slowed down but he still has enough speed and skills to beat some of the top welterweights or give them a tough fight. It looks like now that will happen as Manny broke away from Top Rank and signed with manager Al Haymon. Haymon, who is founder of the Premier Boxing Champions, also has Keith Thurman, Shawn Porter, Danny Garcia, Errol Spence, JR., and Adrien Broner under the banner. Haymon was the long time manager for Floyd Mayweather, JR. Based on rumors, it seems that a potential Manny Pacquiao Vs Adrien Broner is in the works. This would be an ultimate set up for a Pacquiao/Mayweather, JR. rematch. Based on styles, I would like to see a fight between Manny Pacquiao and Shawn Porter. I think that would be an all action fight. Both fighters like to come forward and brawl. Also, both fighters are about the same height.
With the list of top welterweights under Al Haymon, which fighter would like to see against the Filipino icon?