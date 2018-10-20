Finnish junior welterweight, Tomi Silvennoinen, 7-1, 4 KO’s, returns to action on October 27, 2018, when he takes on Georgia’s Nikolozi Gviniashvili, 19-13-4, 15 KO’s. The fight will take place in Paasitorni, Helsinki, Finland.
Silvennoinen is on a three fight win streak since suffering his lone defeat via majority decision in 2015. Ringside Report had the opportunity to spend time with Silvennoinen earlier this year for an exclusive interview. He’s been adamant that he’s in probably the best place thus far in his career under the advisement of his coach and promoter, Ervin Kade.
Gviniashvili is a durable veteran with more than triple the amount of fights as Silvennoinen. To further put that into perspective, Gviniashvili has gone a full 151 rounds more. This fight should offer a good barometer as to where Silvennoinen stands in what will be his second fight of 2018.
Ultimately, all experience is shove to the side once the two combatants are in the ring as boxing is a what have you done for me lately sport. That's why they fight the fights. With that, may the best man win and stay locked into RSR for the latest and greatest in the world of boxing.