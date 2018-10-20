Watching the events of the last two weeks regarding Kayne West makes me sad. Many people have turned their backs on him due to his rantings of abolishing the 13th Amendment and his apparent love for Donald J. Trump.
People need to keep in mind that, Kayne is going through his manic phase of his illness, Bioplar Disorder. Celebrities like T.I. have turned their back on him. This is disturbing because this man was once your friend in arms in the music industry now is turning his back on him. This is wrong. He is your brother in the music industry and he is crying for help.
Instead of turning your back on him, start getting fellow artists that were once his friends to get together and start an intervention. If they don’t there could be possible dire consequences. Many can argue that he is a grown man but even grown men need help sometimes. Getting help is not a sign of weakness but strength. People need to remember this man is someone’s father and husband and mocking him is wrong.
What do you do when someone is sick? Get them the help they need so that they can get better. When I saw Kayne on Jimmy Kimmel several months ago, I was so proud of him because he was on his medication and he looked fabulous. Being someone who suffers from Bipolar Disorder, being in a manic phase is like a long period of darkness you want to fight your way out of and can’t. It is so frustrating. Inside you are screaming for help but no one seems to understand.
The media needs to stop giving him coverage of his antics because he is a very sick man. Covering his downfall should not ever be on the table. It is distasteful to exploit this man when he is going on his rants. It is apparent he is screaming for help but no one is listening. All the media sees entertainment and not a dying man. This is a man dying inside. I am sure his wife Kim is helpless in this situation. People can argue that Kim is doing nothing but families of people who suffer from Bipolar Disorder are usually overwhelmed and scared themselves. When a person they can no longer determine that they need help. In their mind they are just fine. Kayne needs to be treated with compassion not scorn.
I agree that Kayne and his lovefest with Trump is something that disgusts most of America and myself, but I always keep in mind this man is sick and needs help in a big way.