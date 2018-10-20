By Daniel Sisneros
Indianapolis’ Anthony “Showtime” Shuler started with 3 straight tko victories. He was then matched up with undefeated Lou Bizarro (12-0) and lost a 6 round decision.
After tasting his first defeat, he ran off a 7-0-1, 5 ko streak to earn a shot at the Indiana State Jr. Middleweight Championship. It was Dec. 3, 2002 when Shuler faced highly respected Victorio Belcher (33-5-1, 21 ko) and he came through with an 8th round tko victory to win the State Title.
4 wins later, Shuler found his self with a 14-1-1, 11 ko record, and was challenging for the WBC Continental Americas Jr. Middleweight Title. It was a close bout, but after 12 hard fought rounds, Champion Alex Bunema (23-3-2, 12 ko) got the unanimous decision on very close scores of 114-112, and 115-111 x 2.
Shuler’s performance was good enough to keep his popularity intact, and in his next fight he was matched against fellow Indiana favorite, former World Title challenger, and former USBA Champion Harold Brazier who had an amazing record of 105-16-1, 65 ko. The huge disparity in experience didn’t matter, and Shuler shined as he won handily on scores of 97-93, and 99-91 x 2. It was an impressive win, and catapulted Anthony into his first and only world title shot.
May 8, 2004 was the date and Shuler had to travel to the backyard of former IBF World Champion Luis Ramon “Yori Boy” Campas (81-6, 68 ko) to fight for the vacant IBA Jr. Middleweight championship. Shuler was shocked as he went down twice before being stopped at 1:16 of the opening round by Campas.
Shuler never got another chance at a title, but he did face more big names including his April 2007 battle against Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. (30-0-1, 23 ko) on the undercard of Manny Pacquiao vs Jorge Solis.
He finished his career as tough as it had ever been, facing opponents with a combined total of 103-5-1, 66 knockouts, and 2 former or future world champions in his final 5 bouts!
Anthony fought his last pro bout on August 18, 2012 as he traveled to Dallas TX to face undefeated Jonathan Nelson (16-0, 7 ko), where he lost a 6 round decision to end his pro career.
Anthony “Showtime” Shuler finished with a final record of 20 wins, 9 defeats, winning 14 by knockout. He was the State Jr. Middleweight Champion, squared off with many champions, and fought for the IBA World Title. A record that any professional boxer can be proud of.
