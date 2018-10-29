Finland’s super welterweight prospect, Tomi Silvennoinen, 8-1, 4 KO’s, squared off against Georgian veteran, Nikolozi Gviniashvili, 19-14-4, 15 KO’s, on October 27, 2018. Silvennoinen headlined a KD Boxing card was broadcasted live via http://estboxing.ee. The fight took place in Paasitorni, Helsinki, Finland.
Both fighters were reserved through the early part of the first round as they looked to feel each other out. Each fighter seemed intent on using the jab to set the tone.
Gviniashvili landed a right hook over the top as Silvennoinen fired back looking to land shots of his own. It was Silvennoinen that landed a hard right hook to open things up in round two, shortly thereafter he let another combination rip on the inside, the best of the fight to that point. Silvennoinen was able to get off another set of clean punches in succession near the minute mark of the round as he upped his pace.
Silvennoinen continued to use his footwork on the outside as Gviniashvili lunged forward in the third. Silvennoinen countered Gviniashvili with a nice right straight early in the round. Gviniashvili landed a nice looping right near the minute mark as the two fighters tied up. Gviniashvili landed a right hook to the side of Silvennoinen head to start the fourth round. Gviniashvili was more aggressive in this round as he bullied in. Gviniashvili was able to land another right over the top as Silvennoinen nose started to bleed. Gviniashvili continued to press forward through the middle part of the round as he looked to capitalize on the momentum. Silvennoinen, though, started to take back the momentum as he set his feet and teed off with hard hooks near the minute mark of the round. Both fighters had their moments during this round.
The fifth round saw Gviniashvili land another hard right early. Silvennoinen was able to come back with a hard straight of his own shortly thereafter. Both fighters had their moments through the remainder of the back and forth round, capped by a left hook from Silvennoinen with seconds to go. Silvennoinen opened up the sixth with a nice left hook around 30 seconds in, which seemed to get Gviniashvili’s attention. Gviniashvili’s punch output started to slow during this round as Silvennoinen seemed to be the fresher fighter and was now fighting on the front foot as he sought to walk Gviniashvili down. Gviniashvili’s ended the round with blood streaming from his left eye.
Silvennoinen was able to land shots from the outside early in the seventh as Gviniashvili swung and missed on a number of shots. Silvennoinen landed a nice right uppercut to left hook combination to the head midway through the round. Silvennoinen was also able to land a nice left hook to the body near the minute mark, an area he probably should have continued to focus on. In the eighth and final round, both fighters threw and landed early on, though Gviniashvili landed a couple of hard hooks to truly set the tone. Gviniashvili continued to press forward throwing hard, looping shots though the majority missed. Silvennoinen was more reserved with his punches but made them count when he did throw, landing cleanly. Silvennoinen landed a nice left hook with seconds to go as he started to celebrate shortly thereafter, confident of a victory.
Officially, Silvennoinen picked up the deserved win via unanimous decision over the game veteran and moves forward in his career. Ringside Report had the opportunity to spend time with Silvennoinen earlier this year for an exclusive interview. Silvennoinen competes in a talent rich division and it will be exciting to see him jump into the fold moving forward.