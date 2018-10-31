Welterweight contender Dusty Harrison will return to the ring as he takes on battle-tested, James Winchester in the 10-round main event on Saturday, December 1st at The ESA- Entertainment and Sports Arena, (1100 Oak Drive, Washington, DC)
The card is promoted by Tricky Entertainment & DC Fightnight.
Harrison of Washington, D.C. has an undefeated mark of 30-0-1 with 15 knockouts.
Harrison, 24 years old was a decorated amateur who turned professional at the age of 17.
Harrison has racked up wins against Josh Torres (12-2-1), former world title challenger Michael Clark (44-11-1) & Tommy Rainone (22-5-1).
In his last bout, Harrison took a ten-round unanimous decision over Thomas LaManna (21-1) to capture the USBA Welterweight title on September 15, 2016 in Philadelphia.
Winchester has a record of 20-13 with eight knockouts.
Winchester of Reidsville, North Carolina is a 15 year professional who has a win over John Butler (23-3) and has taken on fighters such as Matt Korobov, Glen Tapia, Luis Arias, Terrell Gausha and his last bout when he went the distance with top-prospect Jaron Ennis on March 31, 2017 in Philadelphia.
A bevy of the finest fighters from the Beltway region will be on display such such welterweight Kareem Martin (10-2, 3 KOs), who will take part in the eight-round co-feature. Also appearing in an eight-round bout will be light heavyweight Alexander Johnson (16-4-1, 7 KOs)
Seeing action in six-round bouts will be cruiserweight Sam Crossed (7-0, 5 KOs) and pro debuting heavyweight George Harris.
Fighting in four-round bouts will be junior welterweight Antonio Magruder (5-0, 4 KOs); junior featherweight Jordan White (5-1, 4 KOs); junior welterweight Tyrek Irby (5-0, 2 KOs); super middleweight Genc Pllana (2-0, 1 KO) and pro debuting middleweight Tyrell Boyd.