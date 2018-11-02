After a rather short but successful local amateur career, Albuquerque’s Jacob Romero turned pro on August 5, 1995 and what a way to start! His pro debut bout was televised world wide on a Cedric Kushner “Heavyweight Explosion” card, and it was a wild affair against fellow Albuquerque Pro Debuting – Marty Maestas. The match went 4 wild rounds and ended in a draw via majority decision.
Jacob continued to appear on local undercards in New Mexico and because of his smooth calculating and precise punching style he earned the nickname “Razor Sharp”. He built a record of 8-0-1, 4 ko’s including wins over highly regarded fellow local favorites Rick Ortega & Frank Cordova, both by decision.
August 8th, 1998 saw Jacob in one of his most highly anticipated showdown bouts, against fellow Albuquerque prospect Lyrant “Unpredictable” Warrior (6-1, 2 ko’s). Romero stopped his rival at 2:12 of round 6 to remain undefeated and become considered the top prospect on the Albuquerque boxing circuit.
Romero would then move up to his first 10 rounder in a co-main event against Denver’s Eugene Lopez. Jacob was impressive, winning a unanimous decision on scores of 98-90, 99-89, and 98-92.
He was defeated for the first time in his next bout against Jose Limones, being stopped in the 10th round in front of a shocked Las Vegas, New Mexico crowd. He came back against highly respected fellow New Mexican Shawn Gallegos (7-1) but lost a 6 round decision to Gallegos.
After a 3 year layoff, Romero fought his final pro bout on May 13, 2006 at the Ford Pavilion in Albuquerque, but was dropped in round 1 and stopped in round 3 against Las Cruces, NM’s Dale McCartey.
Jacob finished up with a pro record of 10 wins, 3 losses, 1 draw, winning 5 by knockout. He never challenged for a title, but was a favorite of New Mexico boxing fans for the decade+ that he appeared on local events.
