The Main Event of “FFC 33” delivered an upset and a new champion, as Mykta Chub (18-7-0) defeated previously unbeaten champion Andi Vrtacic (10-1-0) by split decision (47-48, 48-47, 48-47) to win the FFC Middleweight Kickboxing Title.
Chub and Vrtacic displayed a great deal of endurance during their five round war. Chub was able to pin Vrtacic into the corners quite often during this fight, frustrating the young Vrtacic and preventing him from using his signature high kicks. Vrtacici landed some nice head kicks and few solid combinations but it wasn’t enough to impress the judges, allowing Chub to steal the win, and the title.
In the Co-Main Event, which involved two very exciting MMA lightweight fighters, Darrick Minner (22-9-0) wasted no time submitting former UFC Fighter, “Cassius” Clay Collard (16-8-1) by rear naked choke in the very first round. The submission victory, which was the 19th of Minner’s career, only took 31 seconds to execute.
Andre Keys (10-1-0) went the distance with Randy Fuentes (7-7-1) in their Super Welterweight Boxing bout. Keys won by split decision (55-59, 55-59, 58-56) in a fight that featured both fighters standing in the pocket and trading hard shots for the majority of their six round fight.
In a Kickboxing Lightweight matchup, despite breaking his left arm in the fight, Chris McMillan (38-10-0) won a split decision (28-29, 29-28, 29-28) against Teo Mikelic (18-7-0) in a fight that featured some vicious kicks and crisp punches by both fighters.
The night began with Sherrard Blackledge (1-0-0) winning his professional MMA debut by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-26, 30-27) over Jordan Christensen (0-2-0) in the Welterweight division.
“Most of these fights ended up going the distance and the fighters did not disappoint tonight,” said FFC CEO/Founder, Orsat Zovko. “FFC 33 showcased a lot of endurance and toughness and delivered an entertaining show for the fans.”
“FFC 33” took place at its permanent home, “Fight Dome”, which is located at Caesars Entertainment’s Rio Las Vegas. The event aired nationwide on CBS Sports Network.
Final Fight Championship (FFC) is the first and only professional combat sports franchise offering fans a unique ‘multi-discipline’ experience (Boxing, Kickboxing and MMA), where every event culminates with a championship title bout. All FFC events take place inside “Fight Dome” at Caesars Entertainment’s Rio Las Vegas, the all-new mecca of combat sports.
Complete “FFC 33” MMA results below:
OFFICIAL RESULTS
(KICKBOXING) FFC MIDDLEWEIGHT CHAMPIONSHIP
Mykyta Chub (18-7-0), Ft. Lauderdale, FL via Ukraine
Win by Split Decision, 5 Rds. (47-48, 48-47, 48-47)
Andi Vrtacic (10-1-0), Pula ,Croatia
(Chub wins FFC Middleweight Title)
(MMA) LIGHWEIGHTS
Darrick Minner (22-9-0), Nebraska City, NE
Win by Submission (Rear Naked Choke) :31, Rd. 1
Clay Collard (16-8-1), Toquerville, UT
(BOXING) SUPER WELTERWEIGHTS
Andre Keys (10-1-0), Tacoma, WA
Win by Split Decision, 6 Rds. (55-59, 55-59, 58-56)
Randy Fuentes (7-7-1), McAllen, TX
(KICKBOXING) LIGHTWEIGHTS
Chris McMillan (38-10-0), Calgary Alberta, Canada
Win by Split Decision, 3 Rds. (28-29, 29-28, 29-28)
Teo Mikelic (18-7-0), Pula, Croatia
(MMA) WELTERWEIGHTS
Sherrard Blackledge (1-0-0), Las Vegas, NV (Pro Debut)
Win by Unanimous Decision, 3 Rds. (30-27, 30-26, 30-27)
Jordan Christensen (0-2-0), Las Vegas, NV