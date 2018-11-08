When trying to decide the future of our nation many think that voting is the easiest way to choose leadership and create change. People tend to think that voting empowers the individual. While it is empowering mentally to those that believe the process is not flawed. The truth is the American vote is and always has been a way to turn the majority against the minority. When a people have historically been ostracized and neglected the majority vote can often confirm their worst fears and concerns about their country.
When a candidate like Ron DeSantis can stoke the fires of racial animosity and still win an election it creates an environment where those who have been the target of racial prejudice realize that there are a much larger number of racists in America than most people are willing to acknowledge. The argument will be made that people don’t have to be racist in order to vote for an overt racist. To those people I say if you are willing to ignore his racism than you are just as bad because you enable him and contribute to an environment that poisons the American election system. You create the circumstances that allow socioeconomic injustice and you mute the voices of people who have been ignored for a very long time.
These circumstances breed anger, alienation, frustration and eventually apathy. This is the reason many people refuse to vote and antagonize those in the minority that believe in a system that seems rigged and consistently fails them. Many people are choosing to disconnect and not participate in the system rather than endure constant broken promises, neglect and suffering this constant illusion of inclusion. On smaller scales this dynamic destroys teams. On a large scale we are witnessing this dynamic tear our nation apart and discourage an entire generation from voting.
When Georgia allows a candidate for Governor to both oversee and participate in an election can you blame anyone for feeling that the dice are loaded and the deck is stacked against them? It is almost like playing Poker when your opponent can see your hand. Most white Americans have never experienced the feeling of being a minority. They have no idea what it is like to be forced to follow a system where you are told that choice is an option A or option B that if you would not have chosen because neither address your social ills.
America often boasts of the greatness of Democracy and the importance of maintaining our election system but it is far from perfect. In 2018, there has been a lot of talk about what divides us. Perhaps I am in the minority when I say this but the American system of elections divides us by design. It is structured to keep a minority group voiceless and silent. As long as we are in an environment where people have no problems with supporting bigots or rigging elections, how can we say America is not racist? America has branded itself a nation of values and integrity. But how can anyone believe the brand if they see what is happening daily in this country? Food for thought America because it is time to change the way we vote.
Remember we are all in this together. 1 Struggle, 1 Community, 1 LUVContact the Feature Writers