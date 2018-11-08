Banner Promotions has signed it’s 2nd undefeated lightweight this week as the promotional company has signed Mohamed Soumaoro.
The 25 year-old Soumaoro is out of Montreal, Canada by way of Conakry, Guinea and Havana, Cuba.
He has amassed a professional record of 6-0 with three knockouts.
Growing up in Havana as a youth he enjoyed walking, playing soccer, going to school and learning. During this time he was introduced to karate and taekwondo. He did not pursue those sports because in 2008, he moved to Blainville, Quebec to live with his sister. It was while watching television that he discovered an interest in boxing.
After a 53-fight amateur career, he turned professional on April 8, 2017 with a 1st round stoppage over Antonio Vergara.
Soumaoro has continued his success as he has made two starts this year. In his last bout, he stopped Ramon Urbina in one round on September 15th in Managua, Nicaragua.
He considers himself as a counterpuncher as he is heavily influenced by future Hall of Famer, Juan Manuel Marquez.
“I started boxing at age 15 after watching fights on television. I started fighting a little bit in the streets when I was in Guinea,” said Soumaoro.
“I am happy to sign with Banner Promotions. My manager Otis Grant has said great things about Banner Promotions, and I see big things. I am happy. This is going to be a good journey. I am ready to make a statement, and realize my American dream.”
“We are happy to add Mohamed to our roster,” said Banner Promotions President, Artie Pelullo. “His manager Otis Grant has glowing things to say about him, and we feel that we will take him to the next levels of the sport. We look forward to helping him develop into a future champion.”