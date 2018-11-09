When President Donald J. Trump held a press conference addressing the nation in the Roosevelt Room in the White House the other day, the Great American Dream died. When he stated that any migrant who is a part the migrant caravan as much as throws a rock, our Armed Forces are ordered to shoot them. This is the same American President who is putting up barbed wired fences on the US-Mexico border. He is wasting $52 million on a political stunt.
This is the making of dictatorship and the GOP, who claimed to love this country remain silent and does nothing. They seem to only care about their agenda and not the fact that majority of this country are disgusted and dismayed about the antics of this illegitimate President. If this had been Barack Obama, there would be calls for his removal from office.
The GOP fails to forget after all that this country is not ours for the taking. If was the indigenous people who were here first, but yet, in North Dakota they are doing everything they can to suppress their right to vote. We as a nation owe the indigenous people gratitude for allowing us to continue to be here and grow. These people are the guardians of this great land and even after every treaty that was ever signed by them with the United States government was not honored by the leaders of this nation, we truly owe them. They deserve a right at the head of the table if you want to be specific.
Donald Trump and the GOP fail to realize that we are uninvited guests who never left. How dare he and his White Nationalists decide who can or cannot come. The jobs that the migrants are seeking are jobs that are just sitting there because no American wants to work them. As a result of Trump’s immigration policies, these businesses that depend on the migrant workforce will fail.
This was once the country where dreams could be made. For an immigrant you can be whoever you wanted to be with hard work. The United States of America was once the beacon of democracy and now that is gone. Now, we are country full of hate and not very accepting of different people.
Trump and his administration must look back at their family’s immigration story and understand that it is a privilege that they are here because after all this land wasn’t ours to take. My family has been here since 1823 and much longer than Trump’s, yet I believe in my heart that Trump doesn’t think I belong here.
It truly hurts my heart to realize the hope for the American dream is dead and its executor is Donald J. Trump himself.Contact the Feature Writers