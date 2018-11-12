Crowded in a world of attention seekers who have often talked their way into lucrative fights. There are also those who fight their up, scraping their entire career until something gives. Enter Jesus Soto Karass, 29-13-4, 18 KO’s. Hailing from Los Mochis, Sinaloa, Mexico, Soto Karass is a throwback fighter in every sense of the word. Forget the glitz, forget the glam, fighting is his trade.
Soto Karass was victorious November 8, 2018, in the main event of a Golden Boy on ESPN card that saw him hand the upstart Neeco “Rooster” Macias, 17-1, 10 KO’s, his first loss. A fan favorite, Macias built up a following from his tenacious grit shown in throwing an absurd amount of punches per round in his fights. This was on display when he stopped Marvin Cabrera in September as the co-feature to the Ryan Garcia headlined Golden Boy Fight Night on Facebook Watch.
In taking on a a rugged veteran like Soto Karass, this was a major step up for Macias. He had youth and activity on his side as Soto Karass had been out of the ring for over a year in what was a brief retirement. Boxing is ‘prize fighting’ and when it’s all said and done, money can entice almost all to lace them up for another run. In this case, Soto-Karass was looking to end his career on a winning note having gone 0-5-` in his previous five fights.
As expected given Macias’ style, the fight was fought in very close quarters as Macias stormed in to pin Soto Karass in a corner as he threw a ton of shots in every round. The 36 year old Soto Karass, though, met him with every punch and landed the harder and cleaner shots. Early on Soto Karass was actually out throwing and outlanding the volume punching Macias.
Ever the warrior, Soto Karass once again showed why he’s a fan favorite. His best win was likely the win over Andre Berto in 2013, and he’s been in with some of the top names in the welterweight division over the years and provided fans with a ton of exciting fights. For me, nothing stands out more than his April 15, 2018, draw with Yoshihiro Kamegai, 27-5-2, 24 KO’s. The fight took place at Belasco Theater in Los Angeles, California. The intimate venue was packed and fans were treated to an all action fight that left everyone in attendance on their feet at the end of the fight as the gave a standing ovation. I wasn’t there though I wish I could have been. I did get to watch with the person nearest and dearest to me, which is a lasting memory.
The two fighters had a rematch a few months later but their first fight couldn't be duplicated as it was the right fight, in the right place, at the right time. That is essentially the story of Soto Karass. Show up and put on a show. He won't be inducted into the International Boxing Hall of Fame, but that's okay. He will be remembered. Not for antics. Not for any extra curricular stuff. He'll be remembered as a fighter. In a sport where the trade, of course, is fighting.