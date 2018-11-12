By Tyler “The Miracle Man” White
To the best of my knowledge, most people believe that Tyson Fury is going to “do a job” on Deontay Wilder, similar to what he did against Wladimir Klitschko, and give him a very ugly boxing lesson over the course of 12×3 minute rounds…
However, the thing that each of these fight fans say, is that Wilder’s windmill right hand is very likely to cause an upset and snatch victory away from Fury’s grasp at some point within the contest.
“Bad” Brad Berkwitt said the same thing on his latest episode of the RSR Video Email Bag Show in fact, and is predicting that Wilder catches and stops Fury within 6 rounds!
The fact that Deontay Wilder possesses so much power and because he throws his punches in such an unorthodox way, automatically makes every single fight that he’s in (with anyone half decent) a 50/50 fight.
Despite Wilder’s lack of fundamentals skill and technique, his athletic abilities and genetic presets (long arms/reach and muscular physique) mean that he can change any fight in an instant, with one freakishly hard punch, turning his opponents World upside down with a single fist to the chin.
In saying this however, there’s not been many heavyweight fighters as elusive as Tyson Fury, a man who’s evasive skills have been largely inspired by the great – Muhammad Ali.
On his day, Fury is unbeatable on a technical level, due to his sheer size, evasiveness and boxing skill, however, it’s that vulnerability that comes with his style of defense that always evens a fight up and makes it 50/50!
With Wilder and Fury meeting in the ring on December 1st, we have a true 50/50 fight, as both men have 50/50 fighting styles…
Wilder can be outboxed, but has never been out punched.
Whereas, Fury hasn’t ever been outboxed, but he can be out punched.
Despite initially not being very excited or inspired by this fight, after looking at the 50/50 nature of this one, I think I’m actually beginning to get a little bit hyped for this one and I can’t wait to see these two giants after the first bell rings!
