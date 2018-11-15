By Tyler “The Miracle Man” White
This past weekend I had the pleasure of travelling up to Manchester to watch Tony Bellew take on cruiserweight King – Oleksandr Usyk.
I’d headed up north with my friends from the podcast that I’m part of, in the early afternoon and after a 4 hour drive we arrived at our hotel which was directly opposite the Manchester Arena, where the fight was being held.
The fight itself was an exciting one, supported by a good few undercard bouts too which saw a mixture of points wins, clean knockouts and referees’ stoppages.
The main event however, is what we were really here to see, the last dance for a highly respected British fighter and an opportunity to watch the undisputed Champion – Oleksandr Usyk – in action.
What we saw did not disappoint, partly because watching Usyk in person was just like watching a brain surgeon…
The way that he went about his game plan, how he used his feints, his jab and his footwork to make Bellew work harder than he’d had to work in a long time. Without even actually doing all that much.
Despite having Tony Bellew up slightly on my own scorecard, it was evident to see that Usyk’s game plan was beginning to pay off and it was only a matter of time until he would begin to outwork, clearly outscore and out-land the “Bomber”.
As with any big fight in Britain, with one of our own beloved fighters in the ring, the atmosphere was incredible!
There was an almighty roar every time Bellew came close with a punch and when he seemed to land the whole stadium jumped from their seats to get a better view of what they’d hoped might be that knockout blow.
Unfortunately for Tony Bellew, his final fight didn’t end with a win, but it ended instead, with a knockout defeat.
There is no shame in that however, as Usyk looks to be a future great within the realms of the sport and without a doubt, a future hall of fame fighter.
Bellew coped well with the Ukranian up until the 8th round and performed well against him, proving that he was more than just a “fat scouser” as he was often referred.
The Liverpudlian fighter proved that he had what it took to compete at the highest level and in attempting to be great, on multiple occasions over the years, Bellew has given us many, many nights to remember and this night for me, will be one of those for sure!
Check out Tyler “The Miracle Man” White who is part of a new podcast called “British Boxing Talk” on Apple Podcasts and Spotify.Contact the Feature Writers