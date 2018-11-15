Ever open up the back of a fine Swiss watch to replace a battery and daydreamed for a movement bewildered how the hell all these micro particles of metal interlock to produce the elementary function of pushing time forward, second by second? Complicated wheel rivets interlock with fancy names like chronographs, chronometers, tourbillons, and tachymeters to name but a few. Try matching that succinct flawless precision to a beguiling perfect boxing style and only one moniker is worthy of comparison; the “Matrix.” Enter this Ukrainian wunderkind named Vasyl Lomachenko and the mathematical equations and comparisons become inevitable. Just how incredible is this self-proclaimed “Hi Tech” warrior with a modest 11-1, 9 KO’s record and how dare the powers that be rank him the best boxer extent? Well for all the rabid fans who masquerade as boxing pundits I propose the old idiom, “None are so blind as those who will not see…”
The Event:
Bob Arum of Top Rank looks to continue his realignment of boxing landscape now that HBO will be folding its boxing programming this month and promote Vasyl Lomachenko making first defense of his WBA super lightweight title against WBO champion Jose’ “the Sniper” Pedraza in an exciting unification match to be televised by ESPN. Title match will be hosted at the Hulu Theatre (formerly the Felt Forum) at Madison Square Garden, New York City on December 8th.
The Stats:
Vasyl Lomachenko stands 5’7” tall with a 65 ½” reach and fights from southpaw stance. He has been known to daftly pivot back foot into orthodox stance delivering a single combination and revert back again in the blink of an eye which many boxing announcers miss detection after just bearing witness to afore mentioned chronograph movements. His wicked speed combined with sweetly subtle punch variations keep time inside ring ticking inordinate excellence. The 30 year old Ukrainian champion is in his prime as we go to press and has transplanted himself in Oxnard California. Loma sometimes is under appreciated stemming from his modest record of 11-1, 9 KO’s but fans in denial fail to realize he has been on the world stage since his second pro fight and has made world class contenders Nicholas Walters, Jason Sosa, Miguel Marriaga, and Guillermo Rigondeaux all quit on their stools rather than come out for another round of tormented target practice.
Jose’ Pedraza stands 5’8” but fights taller making outstanding use of 71” wingspan. He owns an exemplary ledger of 25-1, 12 KO’s and is now a two time world champion. The 29 year old is a classic orthodox boxer with ambidextrous ability and respected power in either hand. Pedraza was born in Caguas Puerto Rico and now resides in Cidra Puerto Rico, having turned pro seven years ago.
Last Fight:
Lomo challenged Jorge Linares in what many handicappers deemed a “pick-‘em” match and stopped the hard punching WBA (super) lightweight by TKO in the 10th round last May at Madison Square Garden, NYC. In the thrilling match up Linares dropped Lomachenko in the 6th round with a perfect right hand bomb where he quickly regrouped and later felled Linares with a liver shot in the tenth. Linares beat the count but was unable to continue. Of special note early in the bout, Vasyl suffered a torn labrum in right shoulder which required surgery on May 30th and physical therapy thereafter.
Pedraza fought this past August and looked sharp in winning a UD over Ray Beltran winning the WBO lightweight title putting all his skills on display. Bout was held at Gila River Arena in Glendale Arizona.
Styles:
Lomachenko is an anomaly of epic proportions as a pressure fighter with frightening skills who throws every punch in boxing dictionary from obscure angles with complete authority. His smooth transitioning between southpaw and orthodox are eloquent blurs of ring mastery; not just ring generalship. He packs respectable power in either hand but it’s his ability to land clean shots his foes don’t see coming nor can defend against that make him indomitable. The key to his success is his perpetual whirlwind of improvisational motion that has firmly established footwork that Willie Pep would have given a standing ovation. Regardless of any square foot of canvass proximity you simply can’t step to Loma to engage the pocket nor can you step away. Loma’s talent has almost a supernatural chemistry with opponents where he controls the distance like the polarity on repelling magnets.
Pedraza is a gifted fighter who is on top of his game with battle tested skills and heart. Unfortunately for him, he boxes on a different playing field than Loma and the difference will become evident before first round is over. The WBA champion is not overly generous and rarely loses a round. Jose’ has splendid speed and snap on his punches but lacks the murderous one punch knockout power that could interrupt Loma’s rhythm.
What to look for fight night:
As with every Lomachenko match up the opposition must first and foremost vie for distance supremacy before leather fire storms can be contested. This is easier said than done as Loma is always four steps ahead of you. Breaking it down Pedraza makes several mistakes that will prove costly no matter how much he lets his punches go. First off, once inside the pocket he is accurate and can fight in a phone booth but when tagged hard goes into a shell allowing his opponent free shots to the body and accessibility to exiting either side of gate. He himself rarely exits on a vertical angle and gets tagged when moving backwards in a straight line forcing him to fight and defend off heel of foot rather than balls of feet. When it comes to switching stances from orthodox to southpaw he will only confuse himself as he lingers round after round before switching back. Loma can change it up twice before a penny hits the floor. Quite simply, anything Pedraza can do Lomachenko has already mastered. Finally, Jose’ seems to get blinded in the heat of action and is a sucker for an uppercut. Pay attention as rounds unfold how many times he gets nailed with one from either side.
The Vinny Factor:
Back in January of 2017 Pedraza defended against fast rising contender Gervonta Davis who in theory has a similar style to Lomachenko. While Davis may be heavier handed and flat footed he still is a versatile southpaw who uses incredible angles to launch an array of fascinating punches inside the pocket. Pedraza failed this test miserably and was TKO’d in round seven relinquishing his IBF super featherweight title. Pedraza praised his conqueror and apologetically blamed himself for taking fight on short notice where he started his training camp at 155 pounds. He went on to say that he employed the wrong style which is an obvious reference to him fighting southpaw every round against a more skilled southpaw. Again the key exchanges were won by Davis as he had implemented better punching angles by positioning his footwork inside his foes throughout the bout. When Pedraza did have his moments they seemed to be tiny lapses in Davis’s concentration as he often took time to admire his work fueled on the adrenalin of the Barclay’s live gate. Gervonta has supplied a blue print for talented southpaws if so inclined when facing Pedraza. Lomachenko doesn’t need one.
Fight Significance:
A-.It’s not that Pedraza isn’t a fine quality champion in which to test Lomachenko’s mettle but he simply is over matched through no fault of his own. The Matrix enters ring as advertised and regardless of instinct or resiliently no one at this weight would be favored to beat him including Mickey Garcia and Gervonta Davis.
Odds:
Vegas installed Lomachenko as a solid favorite posting at -1900. Pedraza is +1200.
Prediction:
Lomachenko by stoppage around the ninth round. Coming back from shoulder surgery may present problems or pain as bout wears on. A bigger “Sniper” at 135 lbs. may be better suited to hang tougher into last third of contest.
Stay tuned…
