Socorro New Mexico’s Ernest Pargas had a brief amateur career which saw him start off 0-3 but never giving up, he improved to the point that he put together an 11 fight win streak, winning the 1990 ABF State Title, and then taking another State Championship in 1994.
He turned professional on Nov. 18, 1994 and was tested immediately, being put into face Youngstown Ohio’s Kenny “The Cobra” Sigurani in Ernest’s pro debut. He was stopped in round 3.
Pargas 6 fight professional campaign saw him put in at a high level of competition very fast, and he was never given the opportunity that most get by being matched in showcase fights to pad their records.
Pargas went from facing a national amateur star who would go on to win the WBF Welterweight title (Sigurani), to facing a former World Champion Kickboxer in fellow New Mexican Rudy “Bad Boy” Lovato. He also faced another former ABF State Amateur champion in Marty Maestas, losing a close but unanimous 4 round decision to Maestas.
Ernie next faced another fellow New Mexican – Mark Urioste (1-1-1). It was another barn burner and when the smoke cleared, the judges had it 58-56 and 58-57 for Urioste, with judge Jim Bagshaw seeing it 60-56 for Pargas.
Pargas ended his career traveling to California to face a young upstart who would go on to fight on the TV Show – The Contender, win the USNBC Title, and fight for the IBF Middleweight World Championship – that was Jesse Brinkley’s 2nd professional fight. He stopped Ernest in round 1.
Ernest Pargas finished 0-6, but he always delighted the crowds that watched his scrappy fights. He had a heart as big as New Mexico and never gave less than his best.
Purchase Dan’s Hit Boxing Book Mat Tales: True Stories From The Bizarre, Brutal World Of Pro Boxing by Clicking the Image to ORDER it Now.