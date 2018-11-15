Nickname: “The X-treme Machine”
Georgia’s Ebo Elder was a celebrated amateur who amassed 139 victories before turning professional on June 10, 2000 with an explosive first round technical knockout over Juan Thompson at the Fox Theater in Detroit Michigan on a card that featured World Class Champions Acelino Freitas, Ricky Hatton, and Bronco McKart.
Ebo was placed on a fast track schedule and built a record of 13-0, 10 ko’s in just 13 months before being stepped up in competition against world ranked Emmanuel Clottey (16-3, 12 ko’s) in a bout televised on espn2. Elder served notice that he was worthy of becoming a ranked title contender as he won handily via unanimous decision on scores of 97-92, 97-92, and 98-91.
In his next fight, Elder defeated Jaime Morales to win the vacant IBA Continental Light Welterweight Title. It was an easy victory as he pitched a total shutout on scores of 120-108 x 2, and 120-106 over 12 rounds. He picked up another title belt in his next fight with a 6 round technical-win over Dagoberto Najera (14-2, 5 ko) in a fight that had to be stopped after 6 rounds, and when the scorecards were read, it was 58-53 across the board to give Elder the victory as he added the vacant WBO Inter-Continental Jr. Welterweight belt to his collection, and remained unbeaten at 16-0 with 10 by knockout.
Elder suffered his first defeat in stunning fashion being stopped in round 1 by Ubaldo Hernandez (15-8-1, 8 ko’s) in an attempt to pick up the vacant NABA Jr. Welterweight Title.
After a bounceback victory against Tyrone Wiggins via 3rd round tko, Elder scored one of his greatest victories in a main event bout telecast on espn2, with an impressive victory over previously undefeated and world ranked contender Oscar Diaz (17-0, 10 ko’s), the scores were 98-92 x 3. Elder was now back on track and world ranked.
With a win over tough William Rojas, and a super impressive win over Fernando Trejo (23-7-5, 15 ko) scoring a total shutout 100-90 on 2 of the judges cards, and 99-91 on the other judges card, Elder got a shot at his 3rd title belt as he challenged California’s Ricardo Fuentes (17-3) for the vacant NABO Lightweight Title. It was a big night for Elder as he stopped Fuentes in round 6.
Dec. 17, 2004 was the night that Elder found himself involved in a blood and guts battle that was named Showtime’s 2004 Fight-of-the-Year against fellow world ranked prospect Courtney Burton (21-2, 11 ko). It was a wild battle that ended when a badly battered Ebo Elder stopped Burton in the final round and retained his NABO Lightweight Title.
Elder would fight just twice more, being stopped in the final round of a WBA Lightweight Title Eliminator against top contender Lavka Sim (20-4-1, 17 ko), and his final bout being stopped in round 4 by another world ranked contender Michael Stewart (38-4-2, 22 ko’s) on the television series The Contender.
Elder finished his pro boxing career with an outstanding record of 22 wins, 3 losses, and 14 wins by knockout. Picked up a few title belts along the way, and even finished his career with an appearance on the popular television series The Contender. He is now an assistant Pastor at Calvary Chapel in Knoxville, TN and I would invite you to visit his Christian ministry website at: Ebo Tribe Ministries
