Art imitates life in 12 ROUND GUN, which follows a washed up, alcoholic ex-prizefighter, Joe Romano (Writer-Director, Sam Upton), who makes a comeback to boxing after the tragic death of his son. With the help of his friend (Mark Boone Junior), Joe faces his darkest moment of truth. With newfound sobriety and hope, Joe finally takes action and challenges his rival to a 12 ROUND GUN rematch.
As a teen in real life, Sam Upton was on a path to play professional baseball before suffering a career ending injury that tragically cut short his path as a baseball star. Although beaten down, he used this tremendous setback to push himself into the next chapter of his life of acting and filmmaking. Living a real-life redemption story, Upton wrote what he knew and based the 12 ROUND GUN screenplay on his own experiences, even featuring his real son in the film adaptation.
12 ROUND GUN – AWARDS include:
AUDIENCE CHOICE AWARD – BEST FEATURE – Beverly Hills Film festival
BEST DIRECTOR – Sam Upton – Beverly Hills Film Festival
AUDIENCE CHOICE AWARD – BEST FEATURE – Los Angeles IFS
VANGUARD AWARD for OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN FILMMAKING – Los Angeles IFS
The MUHAMMAD ALI INSPIRATION AWARD – Louisville’s International Festival of FIlm
BEST FEATURE – Mindfield LA
BEST FEATURE – Honolulu Film Festival
BEST SOUND DESIGN – Hip Hop Film Festival (NYC)
BEST ACTOR/DIRECTOR – Sam Upton – Austin Revolution Film Festival (TX)
BEST SOUND DESIGN – Blue Whiskey Film Festival (Chicago)
BEST ACTOR – Mark Boone Junior – Blue Whiskey Film Festival (Chicago)
BEST ACTOR – Sam Upton – Cinema At The Edge (Santa Monica, CA)
JURY PRIZE for BEST FEATURE – Cinema At The Edge (Santa Monica, CA)
Inspired by legendary films SEVEN SAMURAI and ROCKY, Upton knew he was destined for Hollywood by age 10. At 19, alone in LA with a few hundred dollars to his name, a drum set, and his 1998 Silver Acura Integra, he dropped out of school and made it a reality. Beginning his career waiting tables and working as a doorman, Upton started at the bottom of the barrel and clawed his way up. Upton has appeared on the big screen alongside Hollywood heavyweights Christopher Walken, Matthew McConaughey, Ben Affleck, Amanda Seyfried and countless others.