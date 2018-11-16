Today we go back to July 23rd, 1988 and look back at Ring’s Magazine’s 1988 Fight of the Year. It was the first battle between Tony Lopez and Rocky Lockridge. It was for the IBF World Super Featherweight title that was held by Rocky Lockridge. First let’s look back at the careers of both fighters and what led up to their classic slug fest.
Pre-fight
Rocky Lockridge hailed from Tacoma, Washington and started as an amateur boxer in the Bantamweight division. He started his professional career in 1978 and got off to a good start. He was 16-0 when he got his first title shot against Eusebio Pedroza for the WBA World Featherweight title in 1980. It might have been too soon for Lockridge to get the title shot, but he put a good effort against the world champion. He lost a close split decision but some observers felt Lockridge won the fight. This would be the start of some tough breaks for Lockridge. He then lost by knockout in the 2nd round to the tough Juan LaPorte in 1981. However, Lockridge kept fighting and eventually would get a rematch with Pedroza in 1983.
Once again, Lockridge went to distance with Pedroza but lost to a unanimous decision. Lockridge then moved up in the Super Featherweight division and achieved his biggest victory in 1984 when he stopped Roger Mayweather in the 1st round for the WBA title. Lockridge would make two defenses of the title and then he went to Puerto Rico to challenge Wilfredo Gomez. In a fight that most observers felt Lockridge won, he would come short again and lose by a majority decision. Once again, another bad break for Lockridge. He got another title shot in 1986 against Mexican legend Julio Cesar Chavez, who was the WBC champion at that time. He put a good fight against Chavez but lost a majority decision. Lockridge got another title shot a year later in 1987. He would travel to the United Kingdom and challenge IBF World Super Featherweight Champion Barry Michael. Better luck for Lockridge this time around as he stopped Michael in eight rounds and become a world champion again. He would make two defenses of the title and then prepare for his next challenge against Tony Lopez.
Tony “The Tiger” Lopez hailed from Sacramento, California and built his career from prospect to top contender. He was ranked number 10 by the IBF. He fought mainly in Sacramento and became a fan favorite in his hometown. He started his professional career in 1983 and had a record of 29-1 before his title shot against Lockridge. His only loss was to a fighter named Ramon Rico by disqualification but he then avenged that loss in the rematch by knocking out Rico. Lopez was very well known in Sacramento but now was going to fight in a high profile fight in front of the American television audience.
The Fight
The fight took place at the Acro Arena in Sacramento, California in front of a sold out pro-Lopez crowd. The fight was televised on CBS. As the fight started out, the fighters wasted no time and went toe to toe. Both fighters were in the center of the ring and Lopez was pumping a nice jab that was giving Lockridge issues. In the second round, Lopez got off to a good start and landed some right hands that buckled Lockridge. Midway through the round, Lopez landed a left hook that also stunned Lockridge. Lopez also displayed nice defense and movement that gave Lockridge trouble. Lopez had a great round three as well. Both fighters exchanged well in the inside and it was fast paced. Lopez’s sharp jab was the difference throughout the round. In round four, both fighters continued to exchange blows back and forth. Lockridge did better in this round, but Lopez was still getting the better of the exchanges in the inside. There was a little shift in round five and it was a better round for Lockridge. Lockridge did some good body work, then followed up with a right hand that landed on Lopez. Lopez did fight back well with some flurries towards the end of the round.
In round six, Lopez landed a right hand that hurt Lockridge and backed him up. There was also a cut on the right eye of Lockridge. However, Lockridge fought back bravely and both fighters slugged it out. The crowd went into a frenzy and were all standing in appreciation at the end of the round. Round seven was slower pace compared to the sixth round. It was Lopez still getting off on his punches and landing his left jab that was still giving trouble to Lockridge. Round eight was the most shocking turn of events. Lopez was having a good round but all of sudden Lockridge landed a right hand on the temple of Lopez. Lopez dropped hard on his side and it was amazing that Lopez was able to get up from that punch. Lockridge bleeding from the right eye and also bleeding from the mouth went for the finish. Lopez still dazed was backed into the ropes by Lockridge as Lockridge unloaded with furious punches. Lopez did a great job of surviving the remaining 30 seconds of the round. Lockridge picked up the intensity in round nine and backed up Lopez on the ropes for most of the round. Lopez was more tired and Lockridge seemed fresher of the two fighters. Lockridge was throwing shots to the head and body of Lopez.
Lopez stood his ground and battled back as hard as he could. In round ten, Lopez was starting to show a second wind and was able to stay off the ropes. He started to get himself together and was pumping his jab once again. However this was new territory for Lopez and the first time he was going past the 10th round of his career. Lopez showed some energy in the 11th round and landed a right hand that backed up Lockridge. As the round progressed, Lopez was starting to back up again as he was fatigued but was fighting on heart alone. Lockridge continued to put on the pressure. Also another cut opened underneath the right eye of Lockridge. In the final round, with both fighters tired, they both gave it all they had. Midpoint in the round, Lopez landed a right hand that backed up Lockridge. The mouthpiece came out of Lockridge’s mouth which caused a small break for each fighter. The fight resumed and they went back right at it again. The final bell rang and both fighters gave each other a hug as a sign of respect for each other. The fight was action packed but also very competitive. The scores were announced as followed: 115-112, 116-112, and 115-12. The winner was Tony Lopez by unanimous decision in a tremendous fight. Based on my view the score of 115-112 was fair for Lopez.
Aftermath
Tony Lopez became a hero in his hometown of Sacramento after this victory and also a fan friendly fighter. He made three defenses of the title from 1988-1989, which also included a rematch against Lockridge. Lopez beat Lockridge more clearly the second time around. Lopez would lose his title in his fourth defense against Puerto Rico’s John John Molina. Molina stopped Lopez in that fight, however Lopez regained the title back in 1990 and beat Molina. Lopez’s bounce back victory was 1990 Ring’s Magazine’s Comeback of the Year. Lopez would make three title defenses again of the title but then lost to hall of famer Brian Mitchell of South Africa in 1991. Lopez won another world title when he moved up to the Lightweight division and beat Joey Gamache for the WBA strap. Lopez made one defense of the title against South Africa’s Dingaan Thobela but then lost the title in a rematch against Thobela. Lopez would never win a major world title after that. Lopez fought some of the best fighters at his time such as: Jorge Paez, John John Molina (three times), Rocky Lockridge (twice), Brian Mitchell (twice), Dingaan Thobela, Julio Cesar Chavez, and Greg Haugen. Lopez retired from boxing in 1999 and finished with a record of 50-8-1, 34 KO’s.
As for Rocky Lockridge, he went on to fight only three more times following the 2nd loss to Lopez. He lost the last two fights of his career against Rafael Ruelas and Sharmba Mitchell. The Lopez fights would be the last time we saw Lockridge in his best form despite him losing the fights. His career ended in 1992 and he finished with a record of 44-9, 36 KO’s.
Even though Lockridge and Lopez might not make it in the International Boxing Hall of Fame, they will always be linked to each other in their 1988 encounter. Also both fighters did achieve their dreams of becoming world champions and were known for fighting the best fighters at their time. Whether or not they won or lost, they always gave tough fights to their opponents. They should be applauded for this and be remembered for this.