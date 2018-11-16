2016 United States Olympian, and undefeated bantamweight Antonio Vargas (8-0, 3 KOs) returns to the ring when he fights Jorge Perez in an eight-round bout at the Civic Center Kissimmee, Florida.
The bout will be the 1st scheduled eight-round bout for Vargas, and it will be for the Jr. NABF Bantamweight title.
Vargas of Kissimmee, will be fighting for his 1st title and he will be doing it in front of his hometown fans. This will be the for 3rd time this year that Vargas will be fighting in Kissimmee.
Vargas is coming off a six-round unanimous decision over Felipe Rivas on September 28th in Puerto Rico.
‘m very excited to fight for my first professional title. To top it all off, I get to do it in front of my family and friends,” said Vargas.
“My community has always been very supportive of me since my amateur days and, they continue to support me as many of them make the trip to my fights when I fight here in Florida. I trained harder than I ever train and you will see the best of Antonio Vargas tonight!”
Said Split-T Management’s David McWater, “Nobody is more deserving than Antonio Vargas. Along with being a great talent, he is such as great kid. This will be the first of many professional titles for Antonio!”