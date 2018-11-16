By Brad Berkwitt
If you loved movies like “The Princess Bride and “Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid” to name just a few, then you loved the work of the legendary William Goldman who did both screenplays. The Oscar-winning screenwriter who won Academy Awards for “Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid” and “All the President’s Men” and summed up the mystery of making a box office hit by declaring “Nobody knows anything,” has died at the age of 87.
Goldman’s daughter Jenny said her father died early Friday in New York due to complications from colon cancer and pneumonia. “So much of what’s he’s written can express who he was and what he was about,” she said, adding that the last few weeks, while Goldman was ailing, revealed just how many people considered him family.
Ringside Report extends our condolences to the Goldman Family in their time of grief.Contact the management team