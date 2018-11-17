By Tyler “The Miracle Man” White
Over the past 9 years, as I’ve been training in both boxing and kickboxing, there’s one thing I’ve noticed that seems to affect a lot of the people that I’ve either trained beside or who I teach.
That one thing is: people feeling sorry for themselves…
People complaining that things are “too hard” or that they “can’t do it” or that they’re “feeling stiff/rusty”.
Whilst a session may be hard, while you may feel like you can’t do things particularly well or whether you are feeling a bit stiff, the fact of the matter is in a sport like boxing there is no room for thoughts like that and the only thing you can do is, as I say, “crack on!”.
It may sound a bit harsh, or even unsympathetic, but in a combat sport your opponent is always looking for flaws in your performance.
That man/woman opposite you is looking for any advantage they can get, whether physical or psychological and so if you show it, they’ll sure as hell see it and take advantage of it.
Boxing is a hard sport and it’s an art that should not be taken lightly.
Training should be hard.
Boxing is not easy!
Accept that, as a fighter, and carry on anyway…
As a fighter, you have to be an actor too. You must work on disguising your fatigue, your pain and your fears. As soon as these signs are given away, your opponent will smell blood and make everything ten times worse for you.
The best thing you can do, if you’re serious about competing (at any level), is put in the work and accept that you’re not going to feel fine and dandy!
Do not feel sorry for yourself, because your opponent wont and that’s a fact.
My advice for any fighter, or aspiring fighter, is to accept that you cannot feel sorry for yourself when it comes to boxing – in training or in a contest.
Accept that and you’ll do better than most!
