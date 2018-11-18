When I think about gaslighting, I think of this as something that is mainly something that occurs during storyline plots on soap operas. I never imagined it as a tactic being used in American politics. However, I am sure that is does happen in American politics, but never on this scale. President Donald J. Trump has taken gaslighting to a new level that I have never seen before.
For those who don’t understand what gaslighting is should know that it is a form of psychological manipulation that seeks to sow seeds of doubt in a targeted individual or members of a targeted group. Trump has used this tactic to have his flock believe that the media is “FAKE NEWS” and are the enemy of the state, but in fact he is! Trump wants to suppress the negative media coverage because he wants to wreak havoc on the American Constitution.
The fact that the media attempts to make Trump accountable for the many false statements he has made, he has become unhinged. Never in his 72 years has he ever been held accountable for anything and feels threatened. He acts like a caged animal who was caught in the act. When he lashes out, people pay the price.
When CNN’s Jim Acosta was stripped of his White House hard pass, it wasn’t because he simply was being disrespectful to Trump, it was because Trump was angry because the Democrats won control of the House of Representatives. He knows that his grip on the power and glory he has held is slipping away. Jim, was simply bait into this situation because Trump likes being the victim. Trump wants to gaslight his flock in believing that the media are truly the enemy of the American people. Trump felt slighted because the American people spoke in the midterm elections and he didn’t like this rebuke. He fails to understand that almost every President has experienced the loss of the majority for their political party in the legislative branch and he won’t be the last. To him, the candidates that didn’t embrace him during their election for their respective offices were to blame, when in fact he was. The fact that he bashed people like Congresswoman Mia Love for her loss (which by the way, is not over and she is actually ahead right in the votes) because he felt she didn’t embrace him, was in fact she did him brace him and as a result was the real reason for her loss. The bashing of these candidates is wrong and doing this proves that Trump is not fit to be the President of the United States.
His gaslighting attempts to get himself out of possible criminal acts will no longer work. For Trump, accountability is something he hates. The fact the Representative Maxine “Auntie Maxine” Waters, someone he deems as a person of low intelligence, will now have the upper hand. Now his tax returns will now be in full display for the public to see, something he definitely doesn’t want to happen. I am sure his tax returns are full of secrets that he wants to keep quiet.
It will be an interesting in the next few weeks to see what attempts Trump will make to obstruct justice. After all, on January 3, 2019, the grip Trump once held will begin to slip. The day after the midterm loss, Trump fired Attorney General Jeff Sessions, and put anti-Mueller Matthew Whitaker, as acting AG to slow down the wheels to the Mueller investigation. So, I am sure Trump has more plans to cement his beliefs and change the direction of this country.