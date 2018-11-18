Nickname: “Goose”
Jose “Goose” Ramirez was a championship class Kickboxer who turned to pro boxing on August 2, 1997 and scored a big first round technical knockout over fellow New Mexican Mark Urioste (1-0-1).
He scored a very close split decision win over Marty Maestas 2 months later, and then fought one of the most exciting wars I’ve had the pleasure of witnessing. It was Dec. 5, 1997, and It stands as one of the most exciting fights ever staged in New Mexico. In just his 3rd professional bout, Ramirez took on 19 pro fight veteran Rudy “Bad Boy” Lovato and took him to the limit. Both men went down, and both men were battered, but both of them showed limitless heart in fighting to the final bell, and in the end it was Lovato getting the Split nod with Judge Levi Martinez seeing it 79-74 for Lovato, Jim Ashe had it 79-72 for Lovato, and Judge James Bagshaw had it 76-75 for Ramirez.
Jose continued to fight on the local circuit, and was always a promoter’s dream, and a fan favorite with his warrior mentality. One of his biggest wins came on June 15, 2001 when he upset former WBB Middleweight Champion Eric Holland in a tight but unanimous decision victory over 8 rounds on scores of 78-75, and 78-74 x 2.
Ramirez’s final pro bout came on June 6, 2014 as he traveled to Rhode Island, and was stopped in the first round by local star Thomas Falowo (11-2, 7 ko).
Jose was a classy gentleman of the ring, and an exciting warrior who is well respected by everyone who has ever worked with him or faced him in the ring. He finished with a pro record of 11 wins, 14 losses, and won 6 by knockout.
