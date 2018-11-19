Have you ever imagined the perfect boxer? A dream combination of power, speed and talent? I know I have. And over the next four weeks I will start to build what I feel is the “Ultimate Boxer” in each of eight weight classes. Yes, eight, not 130 or however many weight classes there seem to be in the sport now. We will do a traditional eight. These will be Heavyweight, Light Heavyweight, Middleweight, Welterweight, Lightweight, Featherweight, Bantamweight and Flyweight and below.
Each fighter will be a “Frankenstein monster” like combination made up of boxers in that weight class throughout history. Each will be built using nine parts: Left hook (or right if a southpaw), Straight right (or left, again if a southpaw), Jab, Footwork, Hand speed, Defense, Chin, Heart and finally “intangibles”, which could be anything from dealing with adversity like cuts or knockdowns, grit, fouls Etc.
There are some rules. And in the words of George Carlin “my rules, I make ‘em up!” they are as follows:
1- Only ONE attribute can be used per fighter (otherwise the Lightweight article would be very short, it would just read “Lightweight- Roberto Duran”)
2- A fighter can only be used in ONE weight class. If for instance Floyd Mayweather is used in Lightweight he cannot be used again in Welterweight as well.
3- A fighter has to have been part of the weight class he is used in; you can’t give your featherweight Earnie Shavers power!!
So let’s get started. There are no right answers and this is meant to start a debate and I encourage you to write in with your take, what you like, what you would change. Now let’s go!!
We begin with Flyweight and below. We will focus on fighters 112 pounds (or 50.8 KG, or 8 stone) and under.
1- Left hook- NONITO DONAIRE- fighting from Flyweight Thru Featherweight- but his left hook as a flyweight was simply devastating. If he landed it flush it’s was over, ask Fernando Montiel or Vic Darchinyan.
2- Straight right- JIMMY WILDE – Wilde fought officially fought from 1911-1923 with a record of 132-3-1 with 5 no contests with an amazing 99 KO’s but legend has it he fought over 800 times against men up to and over 200 pounds!
3- Jab- MASAO OHBA – This Japanese legend was tall for a flyweight at 5’6 and had a long sharp accurate jab to go along with it. Sadly, he passed away at only 23 years of age in a car accident. At the time of his death his record was 35-2-1, 16 KO’s and five defenses of his WBA title.
4- Footwork- FIDEL LABARBA- Turning pro while still in high school, LaBarba was known for his amazing foot speed. He took time off for college and when he came back was a featherweight, but at Flyweight he was unhittable!!
5- Hand speed- MIDGET WOLGAST- Some historians say he was the fastest fighter of all time, and he must have been having had 163 wins in his career and only notching 17 total KO’s.
6- Defense- FRANKIE GENARO- The 1920 Olympic Gold Medalist went on to a 134 fight pro career with 96 wins. Beating top fighters like Frenchy Belanger and Pancho Villa.
7- Chin- PANCHO VILLA- Villa was a prolific fighter and world champion who fought 103 times despite dying at the age of only 23 from blood poisoning after having teeth pulled. Oh yeah and in 123 fights NEVER KNOCKED DOWN!!!!
8- Heart- RICARDO LOPEZ- Let’s face it, you don’t go undefeated (1 draw) and make 23 defenses of the three world titles he won without the heart of a lion.
9- Intangibles- PASCAL PEREZ- Naturally left handed but fought right handed, having power in both hands. He was small even for a Flyweight at 4’11 but had windmill like arms and used all his skills to go 84-7-1, 57 KO’s against opponents who were always bigger than he was.
So there are my picks for Flyweight and below. Next I’ll build the ultimate Bantamweight.
Stay Tuned!
