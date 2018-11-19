September 24,2018, will be a day of infamy for Philadelphia when many sport fans received their introduction to the Philadelphia Flyers new mascot, Gritty. Never before in the history of sports in Philadelphia have, we been horrified. After all, we have a beloved Phillie Phanaic, the mascot for the Philadelphia Phillies. Why all of a sudden did the Flyers decided after being in the NHL for 51 years decided to come up with this hair-brained idea to introduce the entire world to this orange creature? Little did many of us know that soon many of us Philadelphians will begin to love Gritty. Gritty was a part of a nearly 5 year marketing endeavor of the Philadelphia Flyers to appeal to their young fans.
Gritty, a 7 foot tall orange haired and goggly eyes monstrosity had many people horrified to the point of them threatening to beat him up. He reminded me of something you would see on the corners at Kensington and Allegheny. Just being on K & A is scary within itself. Soon people all over the world were talking about him and felt that it was fitting that this ugly creature is a part of our city. Naturally, we were insulted because they insulted Gritty. After all, he is ours to insult and no one else’s. Soon he became a beloved member of the city.
He has since made appearances on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon. Gritty is even turning up on the protest posters of ANTIFA members. Both his Facebook and Twitter have become a popular forum to interact with fans. Fans have even created Gritty fan pages in his honor. I can’t wait until 50 years from now and I remember the wonderful birth of an ugly mascot that has stolen the hearts of a city.
