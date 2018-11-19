Primo Ramos started his pro career June 5, 1981 in Chicago Illinois with a first round knockout over Gary Stallworth. He ran his record to 8-0 winning 6 by ko when he was put into a battle of undefeated prospects against “Rockin” Robin Blake (13-0, 10 ko). Ramos tasted his first defeat by Majority Decision over 10 rounds, and was then put in against future world title challenger Terrence Alli (12-3-1, 3 ko) this time being stopped in round 2.
He bounced back with a 12-1, 7 knockout streak, including wins over Jaime “Rocky” Balboa, and Vernon “Bangin” Buchanon at the Forum in Los Angeles, along with a 10 round decision loss to undefeated Olympic Gold Medalist Meldrick Taylor, which moved him up in the rankings and a chance to challenge knockout artist Ricardo Peralta (28-7, 25 ko) for the Mexican National Lightweight Title. It was March 20 1986 and Ramos took the title winning a hard fought 12 round struggle. He defended that title 3 times and never lost it in the ring.
Ramos started to catch the eye of U.S. promoters and was finally given a shot at the NABF Lightweight title. He was awesome in knocking out Frankie “The Surgeon” Randall in two rounds to win the Championship. He lost a 10 round non-title decision to fast rising Anthony “Baby” Jones (17-1-1, 9 ko) via very close majority decision. He then successfully defended the NABF Championship two more times with wins over Victorio Belcher (27-2-1, 16 ko) by decision, and “Southern Rebel” Chris Calvin (24-6-2, 23 ko) via 5th round tko. Again, he never lost that title in the ring.
He would fight a rematch with Meldrick Taylor (24-1-1, 14 ko) but again, lose a 10 round decision. After that fight, Taylor would fight Aaron “Superman” Davis to win the WBA Welterweight Title. Primo continued his campaign in the welterweight division and took on more world class opposition including: Marco Antonio Lizzaraga (35-1-1, 25 ko) – twice losing a decision, and knocking Lizzaraga out in the rematch, Donald Stokes (23-0-1, 22 ko), and losing an 8 round decision in the rematch with Terrence Alli in France.
Dan Sisneros visits with Primo Ramos in 1992
Feb. 26, 1993 Primo got his final shot at a championship belt, and won the Mexican National Welterweight Title with a decision victory over hard punching Jesus Cardenas (15-5-1, 13 ko) in Durango, Mexico. Primo defended that title with a 12 round decision win over Antonio Garcia, and then fought his final pro bout on August 27, 1993 losing his Mexican National Welterweight Championship to world ranked Rene Herrera (16-2, 14 ko) in Ciudad Juarez, Chihuahua Mexico.
Primo Ramos pro career spanned over 12 years, and he finished with a fine record of 42 wins, 12 losses, 1 Draw, and winning 29 by knockout. The rugged counter punching boxer/puncher remains a favorite among boxing fans of that era.
Purchase Dan’s Hit Boxing Book Mat Tales: True Stories From The Bizarre, Brutal World Of Pro Boxing by Clicking the Image to ORDER it Now.