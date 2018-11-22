The Nation’s Capital has been producing a ton of talent as of late with each making their push towards to the top of the ranks. With boxing being more widely available there are more opportunities to see fighters from local communities in action. The slate for the remainder of 2018 stacks up well as far as fighters from the Washington, D.C., area in action.
“Swift” Jarrett Hurd, 22-0, 15 KO’s, WBA and IBF world super welterweight champion, is coming off of a monster victory in April, 2018, where he dethroned then long reigning champion Erislandy Lara, 25-3-2, 14 KO’s in an exciting fight. Hurd dropped Lara in the 12th round leading to a split decision victory.
Hurd is looking to keep the momentum going when he faces the U.K.’s Jason Welborn, 24-6, 7 KO’s, on December 1, 2018, as a part of the Deontay Wilder Vs Tyson Fury heavyweight championship pay-per-view card. Hurd was interviewed by Showtime during the November 15th Showbox: The New Generation card and stated should he move past Welborn he’d be looking for a hometown fight and then a matchup with undefeated WBC world super welterweight champion Jermell “Iron Man” Charlo, 31-0, 15 KO’s, in what is one of the best fights to be made in the sport of boxing.
There is also a card lined up for December 8, 2018, at Bowie State University in Bowie, Maryland. This card will feature the return of Demond “D’Bestatit” Nicholson, 19-3-1, 18 KO’s. Nicholson bounced back from a seventh round technical knockout loss to Jesse Hart in April, with an exciting sixth round knockout win over Isaac Rodrigues in August. Undefeated junior welterweight Mykal “The Professor” Fox, 18-0, 14 KO’s will be in action on this same card in what will be his fourth fight of 2018. Fox is coming off of a win over veteran Demarcus “Chop Chop” Corley in August and will look to keep his undefeated streak in tack. Fox is a very interesting prospect as he’s a 6’4 junior welterweight with very good footwork. He continues to show that he can outbox his opponents and as he continues to grow he could pose many more problems in and around the weight moving forward.
Undefeated super featherweight Lamont Roach, JR., 17-0-1, 7 KO’s, will return to action on December 15, 2018. He’ll look to continue his winning ways when he takes on Albero Mercado, 15-1-1, 3 KO’s, of Puerto Rico. This fight will take place on at the Madison Square Garden in New York, on the undercard of the DAZN broadcast featuring Canelo Alvarez Vs Rocky Fielding in a WBA world super middleweight title clash. Roach will be fighting for the third time in 2018, which he opened with a controversial draw against Orlando Cruz where the referee incorrectly scored a knockdown as a slip in what would have been the deciding point difference. This additionally put further emphasis on a need for replay in boxing.
Stay locked into RSR for additional insight on upcoming matches featuring fighters from all over the world.
