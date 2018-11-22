This Saturday, the Hard Rock Casino in Atlantic City, NJ, will be as live as ever when Dmitry Bivol, 14-0, 11 KO’s, will try to defend WBA world light heavyweight as he takes on veteran and former champion, Jean Pascal, 33-5-1, 20 KO’s.
Bivol defeated veteran Isaac Chilemba in August, and is looking to continue his impressive run in just under a four year career. Bivol is already regarded by many as the best of a very competitive light heavyweight division.
Pascal will look to give it one more go as he tries to upset the apple cart. Pascal picked up a technical knockout victory over mixed martial artist turned boxer, Steve Bosse. Bosse was participating in his second professional boxing match.
As expected, the odds are in the favor of Bivol. Bivol went the distance with Chilemba in a fight that didn’t have many high points last time out, besides Bivol’s domination. I expect Bivol to really put on a show this Saturday. Pascal doesn’t have the athleticism that allowed him to rise to the top of the light heavyweight division years ago.
Additionally, Pascal hasn’t shown anything in his last several fights that would lead one to believe that he can stop Bivol’s run. If I were a betting man, my money is on Dmitry Bivol via sixth round stoppage. From here, Bivol being matched with the likes of Eleider Alvarez or Artur Beterbiev would be one of the best fights in boxing.
All aside, in 2019 we should see a number of great matchups in the 175 pound division. I’ll be watching. You’ll be watching. With that, Stay locked into RSR for the latest boxing info in ad around the division.
