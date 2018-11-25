By Joshua “City” Brewer (At Ringside)
The Hard Rock Casino in Atlantic City, NJ, was on fire this past Saturday, as Dmitry Bivol, 15-0, 11 KO’s, will defended his WBA world light heavyweight title against Jean Pascal, 33-6-1, 20 KO’s. This was the main event for one of the final HBO boxing broadcasts. Bivol set the tone with a lean jab early in the first.near the end of the round Bicol was able to land a solid combination as Pascal tried to answer back with a wide hook that missed.
In the second, Bivol continued to pepper Pascal with jabs though Pascal was able to land a solid hook. Bivol started to dig into the body in the third. Pascal landed glancing right hook during the later part of the round. Bivol was able to get off shots as Pascal chose to posture. Both fighters had their moments I. The fifth but Bivol continued to be the ring general and stuck to his game plan.
Bivol opened the sixth with a hard left hook to the body that seemed to get Pascal’s attention. Bivol was able to get another hard left hook into the body during the latter part of the round. Bivol landed a number of hard shots in the seventh as he continued to rack up points, likely having won all rounds.
Pascal went for broke early in the eighth as he started to wing of power shots. Some were able to get through but others missed wildly. Bivol remained poised and landed in spots. Pascal was able to get in a few arm shots but as the round closed, but nothing of significance.
Bivol took back the lead and what momentum Pascal gained in the ninth as he started to work behind his jab. Bivol started to walk Pascal down in the 10th as he landed hard combinations to a shelled Pascal. Pascal responded with bursts of ferocious combinations in spots. Bivol continued to work behind the jab in the 11th, what was a more reserved round by comparisons to the previous three.
In the 12th and final round, Bivol controlled the early part behind the jab as previous, though Pascal charged in for a late surge as the two fighters saw the final bell. Officially, the judges scored the fight 117-111 and 119-109 twice in favor of the champion, Bivol. It was a great performance by Bivol in dominating a former champion. It was also a great effort by Pascal in trying to turn back the clock for one last championship shot.
In the co-featured bout of the evening, Murodjon Akhmadaliev, 5-0, 4 KO’s faced Isaac Zarate, 16-4-3, 2 KO’s. After an even first, things really opened up towards the end of round two as Akhmadaliev was able to get off and land combinations. Akhmadaliev picked up where he left off in the third and started to focus on the body as well as he seemed to be in groove. Akhmadaliev landed a bomb of a left hook that rocked Zarate though he miraculously stayed on his feet.
Akhmadaliev continued to press in the fourth as he was able to get off hooks as Zarate backed into the ropes. Zarate countered with a hard hook of his own midway through. Akhmadaliev hit second gear early in the sixth as he was able to get off combinations. In the seventh, Akhmadaliev picked up the body work as he was able to land clean blows that seemingly had Zarate hunched over. A similar script played out in the eighth and early in the ninth the referee was forced to step in and call the fight at 1:17 of round nine, handing Akhmadaliev the dominant victory.
Israil “The Dream” Madrimov, 1-0, 1 KO, gave the fans plenty of action in his scrap with Vladimir Hernandez, 10-3, 6 KO’s. Making his pro debut, Madrimov opened up a cut on Hernandez early in the second. After trading exchanges, Madrimov started to tee off with bombs rocking and further bloodying Hernandez before Hernandez himself landed a hard combination of his own at the end of the round. Hernandez was dropped with a hard combination against the ropes and looked all but out, but was able to recover and survive the round on shaky legs.
As the rounds wore on, Madrimov continued to land hard, clean shots, capped by his hammer of a right straight. Hernandez remained game and offered some resistance, but Referee Harvey Dock stepped in to stop the fight in the sixth to prevent further sustained punishment.
Shakhram “Wonder Boy” Giyasov, 6-0, 5 KO’s, of Uzbekistan, dropped Miguel Zamudio, 47-12-1, 25 KO’s, with a left hook seconds into round one. Zamudio recovered but was repeatedly beat to punch moving forward before being hit with an accidental low blow. After the action resumed, a barrage of shots followed by a left uppercut ended Zamudio’s night for good.
Sergey Kuzmin, 14-0, 11 KO’s dispatched of Laron Mitchell, 16-2, 14 KO’s, via technical knockout at 2:37 of round six.
Karl Dargan, 19-1, 9 KO’s, landed a solid left hook hook to the head that dropped Moises Delgadillo, 17-18-2, 9 KO, in round 2, seconds before the bell in their lightweight match. He was able to make the count but lost the fight squarely on the cards.
Heavyweight Evenegy Tischenko, 3-0, 2 KO’s, defeated Christian Marisca, 11-2, 5 KO’s in the opening bout. Mariscal was dropped at 1:38 of the second round with a right hook and that was all she wrote.
Another great night of fighting from the garden state. Stay locked into RSR for more as we close out 2018.