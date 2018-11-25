Welcome back fight fans for part two. Today we will build the ultimate Bantamweight using the same criteria as we used for Flyweight and below: Left hook (or right if a southpaw), Straight right (or left, again if a southpaw), Jab, Footwork, Hand speed, Defense, Chin, Heart and finally “intangibles”, which could be anything from dealing with adversity like cuts or knockdowns, grit, fouls Etc.
Remember, there are some rules. And in the words of George Carlin “my rules, I make ‘em up!” they are as follows:
1- Only ONE attribute can be used per fighter (otherwise the Lightweight article would be very short, it would just read “Lightweight- Roberto Duran”)
2- A fighter can only be used in ONE weight class, if for instance Floyd Mayweather, JR. is used in Lightweight he cannot be used again in Welterweight as well.
3- A fighter has to have been part of the weight class he is used in; you can’t give your featherweight Earnie Shavers power!!
So let’s get started. There are no right answers and this is meant to start a debate and I encourage you to write in with your take, what you like, what you would change. Now let’s go!!
1- Left Hook- RUBEN OLIVARES- The greatest boxing writer of all time, Burt Sugar, said of Ruben “He had a left hook from hell”. And did he ever, scoring 79 KO’s in his career, most coming off that left hook. Earning the nickname “Rockabye” he had two KO’s streaks over 20 fights (22 and 21). Ruben could do it all in the ring and was always exciting, beginning his career 61-0-1 before his first loss.
2- Straight Right- KHAOSAI GALAXY (left as he was a southpaw)- With 44 KO’s in his 50 wins it’s obvious Galaxy had power. And unlike most, his best straight left was to the body, earning him the nickname (one of my all-time favorites) “The Hand That Drills Intestines”. But he did also head hunt with it, and if it landed flush he usually didn’t have to throw it again.
3- Jab- JOHNNY TAPIA- Nobody who ever saw Tapia fight will forget him. He was flamboyant, hyper, a machine who never seemed tired in the ring and through it all loveable. Clowning for the camera in the corner and his emotional post fight interviews. And as a technician his “shotgun jab” was one of the quickest and sharpest jabs I ever saw. It is something that gets lost in the conversation about Tapia, but should be remembered for as masterful as it was. In life, Johnny would win in the heart category, but for our list we’ll take his jab.
4- Footwork: GILBERTO ROMAN- Called the “Little Sugar Ray Leonard” Roman was the 1980’s most exciting little man. It wasn’t just foot speed, it was his technical ability to always be in position, to control the ring with his foot work and he could slip and move as anyone. Sadly, Gilberto is another fighter who we lost too young. He was 29 years old when he died in a car crash.
5- Hand Speed: MANNY PACQUIAO- Slow motion replay was made for Manny Pacquiao! There were times at Bantamweight where Pac-Man would throw combinations so fast even with the slow motion replay you couldn’t count the punches. His speed remains impressive to this day, at 39 years old and 45 pounds higher than when he started. But at Bantamweight his speed was super human
6- Defense: EDER JOFRE- Jofre could have been placed in just about any category on this list, possibly the best Bantamweight who ever lived, and a true defensive master. He could fight any style, box, brawl, showboat. It didn’t matter. His reflexes were such that hitting him, even if cornered was near impossible. Going 50-0 to begin his career and ending with a 25-0 run Jofre should be considered a best P4P all time great
7- Chin: PANAMA AL BROWN- in a recorded 161 fight career Brown was knocked down only once. And that was a knee he took for an 8-count. In his 20 years in the ring he fought some of the best fighters in multiple weight classes and took the best they could dish out.
8- Heart: LUPE PINTOR- Going from homeless to world champion alone proves one’s heart. But Pintor showed his heart in the ring his whole life, always coming back from defeats with winning streaks (20 in a row at one point). Pintor also overcame the tragic death of an opponent, Johnny Owen. He wanted to quit after this but was encouraged by none other than Owen’s family to continue on. Regaining his title then making four defenses before moving up in weight.
9- Intangibles: JEFF CHANDLER- With a nickname like “Joltin’” you expect a big puncher, and Chandler could swat. But his combination of height (5’7, somewhat tall for a Bantamweight), speed, stamina and all around toughness made Chandler a special fighter in a relatively short career. Retiring after needing cataract surgery.
So there are my picks for The Ultimate Bantamweight. Next will be the Featherweights. What do you think. Agree? Disagree? I want to hear from you fight fans! And remember to submit questions for my monthly Q&A Column.Contact the Feature Writers