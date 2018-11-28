The fight that we have been anxiously awaiting is nigh. The leading boxing odds at the best industry betting sites vary, but one thing is uniform across all of the shops, Wilder remains the favorite to win the boxing match.
The Fast Talking Gypsy
While poking around in comment sections and forums across this vast expanse we call the internet, we’ve noticed a lot of hate for Tyson Fury. Now, most of these people seem to be North American so it makes a bit of sense that they would be backing their fellow compatriot, Wilder. As Americans ourselves, we get it. But, one of the main causes for the Fury hate stems from the fact that he’s a ‘loud-mouth show-boat.’
Showmanship is one of the things that makes boxing great. Fury talks a lot of trash, but so far, the only person to beat Tyson Fury is Tyson Fury. But aside from the struggles that he is returning from, he is a fast-talking, witty entertainer. This is something that shouldn’t be hated-on too much because it’s something that helps keep this great sport alive. Yes, we all love the humble hero. But they tend not to have the fan draw. Let’s be honest with ourselves; it’s the flashy, charismatic showboaters who tend to rake in money for the sport.
This fight is more than just a battle that will take place in the ring. It has been an ongoing battle of trash-talking and showboating from both sides. Both of these fighter’s ability to sell this fight is outstanding. And yes, they are going to be gunning for each other’s’ heads when the bell sounds, but we shouldn’t buy into the talk too much. These two boxing behemoths respect one another.
Matching Up
With all of that stated, Tyson Fury still looks a bit top heavy. His skill cannot be understated but is he going to be as crisp and quick and conditioned as he needs to be to take out a man like Deontay Wilder who has no quit in him?
Fury is a massive fighter. He is tall and long with creative foot-work and great counter-punching abilities. His length makes it so that the other fighter has to extend and reach for him, leaving them off balance or out of position.
When we say massive … Tyson Fury is 6’9” with an 85” reach. That said, Deontay Wilder is 6’7” with an 83” reach. So, although Wilder is giving away a couple of inches, it is less of a reach advantage than Fury is used to having. That said, Wilder is used to having the reach advantage as well, and this time around he’ll be the smaller fighter. Both of them are in slightly new territory.
The Jab
We can bet that Fury will try to ‘Klitscho’ Deontay Wilder by taking away his jab. But as we stated above, Wilder has no quit in him. So just because Fury takes away Wilder’s main set-up tool does not mean that Deontay Wilder will give up as Klitschko did. Wilder will still move ahead and try to find ways to get to the elusive big man. This will be dangerous for both fighters. For Wilder, it will mean that he will have to start reaching and expose himself to crisp counters. For Fury, it means that he’s always going to be in danger of getting caught by Wilder’s sneaky and devastating straight right.
The Prediction
This is a fight where anything can happen. The longer it goes, the better the chance Tyson Fury has at winning. If the fight goes the distance, Fury wins on points. Regardless of how you feel about his trash-talk and antics, Tyson Fury has a legitimate shot at winning on Dec. 1st. However, he could get knocked out by the raw power wielded by Wilder at any moment up until the final bell. The fight will always be one punch away from ending.