As we prepare for the big heavyweight showdown this weekend between Deontay Wilder Vs Tyson Fury, we were going to be treated to an appetizer on the Showtime PPV card. A showdown between Julio Cesar Chavez, JR. Vs Alfredo Angulo was going to take place. Both fighters are past their best days. The winner was expected to move forward with their career and fans were expecting a slugfest in this matchup between these Mexican sluggers.
However, it was announced that Chavez, JR. has pulled out of the fight.
Julio Cesar Chavez, JR., 50-3-1, 32 KO’s, has had his ups and downs of his career. To be truthful, most of his downs is because he did it to himself. He is known as the son of the legend as his father is the great Julio Cesar Chavez. Chavez, JR. at one time was considered to be the next great Mexican champion but that never happened. Chavez, JR. just never had the fire as his father did and acted more like a spoiled kid. Had his mind been on the right track and if he took the sport seriously, I believe he would of been a better fighter. Due to his name, Chavez, JR. did get some breaks in his career and to his credit, he did become a World Champion at Middleweight back in 2011. His championship streak lasted for one year when he lost to Sergio Martinez in 2012. Chavez, JR. now has been an inactive fighter only fighting six times in the last six years. His last fight was in May of last year when he lost to Canelo Alvarez and his performance was flat. Even though the Chavez, JR. and Canelo fight had been brewing for some time, it lost spark by the time they fought.
As Chavez, JR. was looking to come back this weekend and rebound from the Canelo loss, he pulls this latest stunt. There were rumors that Chavez, JR. did not complete the required medical exams and he has been dealing with substance abuse problems. His team also believed he was not ready for the fight, which prompted Chavez, JR. to pull out of the fight. I was giving Chavez, JR the nod to win this fight if he was in shape and took the fight seriously. Obviously, that was not the case. Angulo, who is not the same fighter anymore, gets credit in my book for stepping up and wanting to fight. My understanding is the PBC is looking for a replacement opponent for Angulo.
Just to be clear, I give Chavez, JR. credit for some of his victories and providing fans some great action fights. However, Chavez, JR. is not taking the sport seriously. He has had many breaks in his career and enough is enough. At this stage, Chavez, JR. should just retire and leave boxing.