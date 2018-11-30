Filip Hrgović has offered his prediction for the WBC World Heavyweight title fight between Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury on Saturday night.
The Croatian boxing sensation will be watching with interest as fellow Olympic Bronze Medallist Deontay Wilder puts his title on the line against the lineal heavyweight champion Tyson Fury at the Staples Center in Los Angeles.
Hrgović is the current WBC International Champion, having claimed the title with a spectacular knockout win over Amir Mansour, and is set to make his first defence against Ytalo Perea on December 8 at the KC Drazen Petrovic in Zagreb.
“I believe Wilder will get the better of Fury in the end, even if it’s a close fight,” says Hrgović. “Wilder is strong and his right hand could destabilise Fury as soon as he’s able to reach the target. However, it’s not an easy fight to predict.”
Since joining the professional ranks, Hrgović has made no secret of his desire to win World titles, and after only six fights, he is already ranked with the WBC, WBA and WBO. The 26 year-old wagers he will only need five more fights before he is ready to challenge the likes of Wilder, Fury and Anthony Joshua.
“As people are aware, I haven’t hidden from anyone since starting my professional career,” said Hrgović. “And I believe I will be ready to challenge for the World title in five fights. Obviously, it is not just my call, I must speak with my promoter, manager and coach, but soon, I will be coming for all the belts!”
The WBC International Heavyweight Championship contest between Filip Hrgović and Ytalo Perea will top an action-packed fight card at the KC Dražen Petrović on December 8.