Ken Berry, the beloved musically-talented TV actor of the 1960s and ’70s who starred in “F Troop,” “Mama’s Family” and “Mayberry R.F.D.,” died Saturday at the age of 85 from a heart related illness.
His former wife, actress Jackie Joseph-Lawrence posted the news on Facebook. “F Troop” co-star Larry Storch wrote on Facebook, “We hope you know how much you were loved. Goodnight Captain.”
Berry played the hilarious Captain Parmenter on Western sitcom “F Troop” for two years in the mid-1960s.
Years later on Mama’s Family,” he played Vinton Harper on the “Carol Burnett Show” spinoff, which starred Vicki Lawrence, Rue McClanahan and Betty White. The sitcom ran two seasons on NBC in 1983 and 1984, and two years later was revived in syndication, where it was a hit and ran until 1990.
Ringside Report extends our condolences to the Berry Family in their time of grief.