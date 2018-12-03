A few weeks ago in Miami, Florida, Cuba’s Yuriorkis Gamboa and Puerto Rico’s Juan Manuel Lopez fought against separate opponents. Both fighters did what they had to do and secured victories. Gamboa beat Miguel Beltran, JR by unanimous decision and Lopez beat Cristian Ruben Mino by unanimous decision as well. These were tune up fights as they will most likely face with each other early next year.
The problem is there is not too much excitement for this fight. Why? The reason is the fight should have happened about 7-8 years ago and both fighters are past their best days.
If you rewind back and go back ten years ago, both fighters were in their prime, in the same weight class, and on a collision course to meet each other. Also from 2009-2010, both fighters were promoted by Top Rank and fought on the same card to build up their potential super fight. It was perfect. In 2011, Lopez was the WBO World Featherweight Champion and undefeated at 30-0, with almost all of his victories by stoppage. The southpaw Lopez was a pressure fighter with power in both hands. Gamboa was the WBA World Featherweight Champion and undefeated at 19-0, with most of his wins by stoppages as well. The 2004 Olympic gold medal winner was an outstanding amateur and possessed blinding hand speed. 2011 should have been the year for this mega fight.
What happened?
Top Rank might have made a mistake of waiting a little too long to make the fight, but I believe they just wanted to push out the mega fight out a little longer. However to me it was Lopez’s crushing stoppage defeat to Orlando Salido in 2011 that spoiled the plans.
Lopez has been on a decline since the Salido loss. Lopez lost again to Salido by stoppage again in 2012. Lopez did not give up but was not able to get back on top again. From 2013-2014, he lost to Mikey Garcia, Francisco Vargas, and Jesus Cuellar by stoppage. Lopez would retire from the sport but came back in 2016 with a victory over fellow countrymen Wilfredo Vazquez, JR. Lopez took time off again and came back this year but lost to Jayson Velez in March.
As for Gamboa, he would keep winning but eventually left the Featherweight division and was inactive. He would lose for the first time when he challenged Terence Crawford in 2014 but in the Lightweight division. Gamboa fought well but was too small for the bigger Crawford. Gamboa would fight two more times and took about a little over a year off. He came back in 2017 with four fights, but has not looked impressive. One of the four fights he lost by stoppage to Robinson Castellanos. The other three fights he barely won by decision.
So now what should we expect in their encounter?
Both fighters are in their mid-thirties and past their prime. Lopez now has record of 36-6, 32 KO’s and Gamboa now has a record of 29-2, 17 KO’s. I always felt Gamboa would of beat Lopez back then, but it would have been a close fight. As of now, I still believe Gamboa has more left than Lopez. Lopez has suffered way more knockouts than Gamboa. I still feel it would be a good fight no matter what. I only wish the fight happened about 8 years ago though.
What do you think? Still interested in this fight?