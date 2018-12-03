Sometimes in life the most logical way to get jet propulsion for forward momentum is to stop looking back, as the past has nothing new to tell. In Boxing unlike any other sport, a man’s resume and record are forever scrutinized on a daily basis with eternity beckoning as a constant reminder of every victory and pitfall bringing to mind the quote made famous in the movie “Gladiator,” “What we do in life echoes in eternity.” (Maximus Decimus Meridius).
This reporter has endured the same frustrations as fans in the four year anticlimactic build up to bringing the sport’s two biggest names to fruition inside the confines of same ring posts. Further complicating the angst was the denials that one warrior was blatantly waiting for his adversary to grow older and pass his peak knowing full well he was fast approaching his own. By now the electrons of your brain has translated the metaphor into Canelo Alvarez and Gennady Golovkin and what became of their storied unfinished trilogy. Instead of harping about score cards and the much needed relevancy for closure one participant has decided to take a much needed hiatus and temporarily rise above both the accolades and criticisms to return unquestioned luster back on his ledger. For one night Alvarez leaves behind the chaos associated with his title winning effort amid steroid abuse and promotional favoritism to venture forward at his chosen profession.
The only fair way to bring about such an excursion was not to defend the newly won titles against anyone not named Golovkin but rather take another road less traveled. Let’s face it, the strategy makes sense. With Jermall Charlo looming as the WBC mandatory challenger and newly crowned IBF champion Daniel Jacobs’ demanding unification match the hardcore fans aren’t interested in a brawl with Canadian contender David Lemieux. All this helps to obscure the fact that Golovkin is a sportsman who has granted his opponent two title shots back to back and was forced to take challengers share of the bounty both times. In a realistic world where judges actually know how to fill out a score card as well as “press row” there never would be a need for either sequel. Let the games begin….
The Event:
On December 15 Saul Alvarez will challenge one Rocky Fielding for his newly won WBA Super Middleweight title at Madison Square Garden, New York City. Golden Boy Productions will promote event to be shown exclusively on DAZN which has signed Alvarez to an 11 bout contract.
The Stats:
Currently in spite of recent debacle over the scoring of his last two bouts Canelo is still the premiere boxing draw extent. Standing 5’9” with a 70 ½’ reach the 28 year old Mexican icon fights from orthodox stance and has amassed an outstanding record of 50-1-2, 34 KO’s. The current middleweight champion who holds both the WBA and WBO belts has been a pro for thirteen years having first crossed that precipice at the tender age of fifteen.
The champion Rocky Fielding is the decided “B” side of promotion and regardless of title maintains underdog status as well. The British boxer hails from Merseyside, Liverpool England and fights out of the orthodox stance. Standing a lean 6’1” with a 75” reach Fielding turned pro eight years ago compiling a record of 27-1, 15 KO’s. The one blemish on his resume was a first round TKO loss to Callum Smith in England three years ago and most likely the reason promoter Oscar De La Hoya thought of him as a sacrificial lamb while gaining another belt for his golden goose. This also offers more leverage ploy when negotiating the eventual rubber match with Golovkin.
Last Fight:
In what will surely go down as fight of the year Alvarez made good on his promise to engage the pocket “hombre a hombre” and see who flinches first. Golovkin uncharacteristically boxed from perimeter of gate often pivoting to either side and occasionally was backed up for the first time in his forty bout career. In both fights Golovkin inexplicably failed to throw more than eight body shots the entire bout allowing Canelo to maintain the wicked pace. In a brutal war of attrition Canelo was rocked several times but never wavered. Golovkin fearing the wrath of the scorecards pulled out all the stops the final three rounds ignoring all pain in a quest to secure a knockout. Unlike their first encounter where if the final round was scored properly assuring a Golovkin victory, this time the defending champion made an over statement and was still denied. Both fighter s were bruised and cut in the war of attrition.
Rocky Fielding last appeared on canvass with hands held aloft in victory last July with a fifth round TKO over Tyron Zeuge relieving him of 168 lbs. title. Bout was held at Baden Arena in Offenburg Germany. Fielding is well known across the pond but more or less an enigma in the states.
Another win here like his last one would make him a household name overnight.
Styles:
Let me be the first to say it, Saul Canelo Alvarez is the most improved established boxer of recent memory who was long thought to be a flat footed counter puncher. His last two outings against Golovkin regardless of whether you like him or the scorecards he proved more versatility than one could possibly imagine making his arsenal complete with the exception of fighting southpaw. In doing so, it has raised the validity of how talented his trainers Chepo and Eddy Reynoso truly are. They may be a tad short sighted in their belief that Golovkin is a one dimensional beast but their ability to make their charge rise to another level is exemplary.
The champion Fielding at 31 is most likely fast approaching his peak years. His style is reminiscent of another British boxer who also found himself a victim on Canelo’s ledger; Liam Smith. The champion will use his reach to walk his man down and gain entry into the Lion’s den. He punches in four volley salvos from both sides and remembers to work the body and head in combinations. He is flat footed and often leaves his chin exposed in mid combination throwing every punch in the book and often with wild abandon. Point of contention; His usually reliable chin was exposed by none other than Liam Smith’s older brother!
What to look for Fight Night: It is extremely difficult to match Alvarez in a boring fight. If you refuse to engage the pocket like Erislandy Lara did in second half of their now infamous bout you can’t blame the non-action on Canelo. No worries here, Rocky is a pedigree “fighter” who will force the action looking to make a name for himself and try to exploit the abuse his challengers body took just three months ago to the day. One undeniable truth was confirmed on that night under baptism of heavy fire, Canelo is near impossible to knockout. Once Rocky’s corner have seen Canelo eat right hand bombs like Mounds bars they will be held to the cross for all the playing cards to either push for the knockout that will never come or try to uncharacteristically box and ride the rounds to scorecards.
The Vinny Factor:
Just Like the afore mentioned Liam Smith, there is a world of difference between knocking unknown boxers cold in England and doing the same thing with established contenders on American soil. When facing better opposition without hometown advantage one must rise to new levels of maturity and excellence. The suspect resume that hurt Liam will be the same undoing against the beast known as “Cinnamon.”
Here is an amusing “mussing;” Remember when De La Hoya claimed for three years that Canelo wasn’t yet a full-fledged middleweight even though he was entering ring at 170 lbs. for years? Funny how easily he can now go up to super middleweight isn’t it?
There is a surreal “B” side to this equation. Does anyone know exactly how much of a toll the Golovkin bout took on Canelo? Under normal circumstances it would be wise for any fighter to rest six months and heal inside out before even considering the chase for next opponent. This is especially true considering the nasty deep gash that the challenger endured under left eyebrow just three months ago. (Video tape revealed it was from a clean punch, not an accidental head butt.) If I were Canelo’s promoter, trainer or cut man I’d insist the wound heal the same half year as proposed for his body. If, Canelo’s skin was able to tear open from a single punch when he was at optimum health what chance does it have now? Unlike a bone break or fracture which if properly cast and rested heals twice as hard as original due to calcium deposit build up like God’s cement, skin tears are another entity altogether. Boxers carry their scars like medals of Honor amongst their brethren bearing witness to every time they went to war. Rocky has a five inch reach advantage and should target that eye when first bell rings.
Fight significance:
“B-“This rating in no way diminishes this bout as a fan favorite on paper. If Rocky had a few defenses under his belt the rating would take on another dimension.
Odds:
Vegas has installed the challenger as a solid favorite at -2000. The champion is listed at +900.
Prediction:
Saul Alvarez by TKO in 9 rounds. With the exception of Golovkin who has a “Hagleresque” type chin Canelo has the proven track record of knocking out flat footed fighters. To hear the final bell against Canelo one must be fleet footed, mobile and box. Rocky does his best work inside the pocket throwing damaging combinations where he is sure to catch the challenger’s rebuttal every time.
Aftermath:
If Rocky puts on a good show losing to Alvarez won’t be considered a crime and he will be afforded new opportunities regardless of loss. Canelo will have yet another belt for his showcase as he awaits his next dance partner on May 4. Most likely he will vacate new title rather than the extra pressure of defending it. Question is, “Who fills the dance card on May 4th, Golovin, Jacobs, or Charlo?” The public should demand no one else is even considered.
