By Tyler "The Miracle Man" White
Back in 2011, the most recent installment of the Fight Night gaming series was released. That means that it’s been over 7 years since boxing fans were last given the opportunity to play as their favorite fighters on their home gaming consoles.
With MMA and the UFC attracting a lot more fans and attention over the past few years, EA Sports seemed to have replaced the beloved Fight Night franchise with the official UFC series of games.
Whilst that may make sense for the company – to jump on what’s hot right now – I believe that now is also the perfect time for EA Sports to restart and re-imagine their once beloved boxing game, as there are so many great fighters lighting up the sport at this very moment.
The last Fight Night game – Fight Night Champion – had a roster of 54 professional fighters, including: Joe Frazier, Muhammad Ali, Manny Pacquiao, Daniel Jacobs, Oscar De La Hoya, Bernard Hopkins, Lennox Lewis and Sugar Ray Robinson to name a few.
If we take into account the current climate of fighters, there could be a massive new roster of boxers, including legends from the past and also fighters relevant to the current scene and rankings.
As a young man myself, who occasionally takes a bit of time each week to relax by playing on my PlayStation, I would absolutely love another boxing game from EA Sports!
I know for certain too, that almost every boxing fan that is a casual gamer, is desperate for another boxing game of a high quality…
In every boxing forum, page or group that I am in, there have been countless comments and conversations about how much we’d love another Fight Night game.
We’re currently in a very positive era for boxing, its popularity is once again on the rise and we’re very lucky to have an incredibly diverse number of fighters. Each with their own styles, personalities and qualities.
That’s something that is a great reason for EA to produce another game and to continue it’s once popular series, whilst capitalising on the current popularity of boxing!
