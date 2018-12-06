By Donald “Braveheart” Stewart
Vilomar Fernandez, 30-11-2, 9 KO’s made his professional debut in 1971 and went on to have a 14-year career that was halted in 1985 in New York when he lost to Ricky Young. Simple journey along the way? Not a bit of it…
An elusive fighter who never ducked out of some of the biggest fights in the lightweight division he was noted most for his agility and rapidity but could also dig deep when needed.
The year before he turned professional, he had got to the final of the New York Golden Gloves featherweight division where he was supposed to face an unlikely opponent – his own brother, Jose! They were announced as co-champions!
Fernandez was but a pup – shy of his 19th birthday – when he stepped up to the professional ranks. The most notable names he would face from that point on included Alexis Arguello, Howard Davis, JR. and, of course the great Roberto Duran.
It was a career that included not one but two world title attempts. Unfortunately for Fernandez they both ended in defeat.
The first came on the 29th of January 1977 when he was up against Duran. The evening was fitting for a man whose amateur career included nearly having to battle his own brother as ring announcer Frank Freeman almost had to sing for his supper. When asking the crowd to sing to the flag there was no flag! There was also nobody to sing. Not even a band or a recording. Jerry Quarry rose from his seat and saved the day – we don’t know the quality of his voice, but we know he never began a career as a recording artist…
Despite showing his determination throughout, refusing to go down in the initial rounds, he succumbed to a 13th round knockout when Duran caught him with a right and left combination on the body; Fernandez was stopped for the first time in his professional career and only the second time he had hit the floor.
His second attempt came in 1981, when the WBA belt was on the line at lightweight against Hilmer Kenty. This time there was to be no abrupt end and when it went to points, Fernandez lost.
But his greatest fight was neither of these – not just because he lost both of them – but it was in against Alexis Arguello. Arguello had been unbeaten for 4 years and was the WBC junior lightweight champion at the time. Despite no belt being on the line the fight, over 10 rounds was to be a points win for Fernandez.
Arguello was by far the favorite with Fernandez having recently struggled with journeymen and opponents that seem to have taken more out of him than they should have. It was wisdom afterwards that Arguello struggled with movers – Fernandez moved very well…
It was also believed that Arguello would have beaten him in a 15 round fight – pity he agreed to only 10 rounds… Fernandez truly rose to the occasion and really stepped up, difficult to handle and awkward, Arguello found him hard to hit, found him quick on his feet and had plenty of stamina. When the judging came in Fernandez was a 95-95; 96-95; 96-94 slight winner.
Perhaps the sorry sight is the fact that Fernandez was unable to move on from here. Following that career defining win he went on a run of 3 losses that included the second world title fight and that fight with Howard Davis, JR. a part time taxi driver from Brooklyn, Fernandez could surely have found a better pathway in the game that would have rewarded him more. The memories may be strong but a belt or two would have been great reward for such a game entertainer. To do so though, might have caused a fight in the family and ended up with him having to sing for his supper, or at least know the national anthem well enough if ever needed…