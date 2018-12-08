British heavyweight and 2016 Olympic Gold Medalist Joe “Juggernaut” Joyce, 7-0, 7 KO’s, is fresh off of a dominant victory over heavyweight Joe Hanks. This took place on the undercard of the Deontay Wilder Vs Tyson Fury WBC world heavyweight championship Pay-Per-View. The victory was expected as the 33 year old Joyce is on the fast track having turned professional only a little over a year ago.
Joyce’s fast track just got serious as he’s called out once defeated Cuban, Luis “King Kong” Ortiz, 30-1, 26 KO’s, who has essentially accepted the fight though no official paperwork or anything of that nature has been drawn up. Ortiz also fought on the Wilder Vs Fury undercard and defeated overmatched veteran Travis Kauffman, dropping him multiple times before the referee finally halted the fight. Ortiz showed once again that he can still carry his vaunted power even as he gets up there in age.
It’s still very early on but this is a rather intriguing fight when you look a bit deeper into it. Ortiz is the older fighter at 39 and will will be 40 in March, 2019, which may very well be around the time frame the two would actually tango. This may prove to be an advantage for Joyce, at least on paper.
Probably the most glaring difference between the two is without a doubt experience. Ortiz has half as many fights as Joyce in the same amount of time that Joyce has been a professional. Furthermore, Ortiz has four times as many fights as Joyce over their careers thus far. If you look at the number of rounds fought over the course of their careers there is no comparison as Joyce has knocked out everyone he’s faced in his seven fights and has yet to go five rounds.
Things often times happen for a reason in a world where the universe provides a limitless amount of possibilities. Ask yourself whether the timing be right for Joyce. The fight must be fought in order to get the answer, obviously. Joyce is calling out ortiz because he essentially feels as though he’s at that stage of his career where he can succeed in this major step-up fight.
Ortiz, though, has motivations of his own. With his family being his main priority, he’s not ready to hang up the gloves and is looking to secure the title. Everytime Ortiz has been counted out due to his age, he’s repeatedly defied the odds. Ortiz has power in both hands and Joyce hasn’t yet taken a challenge that would test his chin to the likes of an Ortiz.
Ultimately, It’s a gamble for both fighters as an Ortiz win would surely pushed Joyce down the pile. An Ortiz win would essentially all but assure that he’d likely not get another title shot before his career ends. Both fighters would ultimately have to bring their best. I’m sure that the consensus will favor Ortiz, and rightfully so. The answer lies ahead. That in itself is why we watch the fights.Contact the Feature Writers