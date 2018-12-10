An upset was in order as WBO world super bantamweight champion Ghana’s Isaac Dogboe, 20-1, 14 KO’s, put his title on the line against Mexico’s Emanuel Navarrete, 26-1, 22 KO’s on an anticipated Top Rank on ESPN card from New York on Saturday, December 8, 2018. Navarrete on this night would not be denied.
Dogboe was focused from the staredown to the early bell as he stalked Navarrete, cutting the ring off early. Dogboe started with a mix of shots to the head and body, the body being the main focus. Navarrete primarily fought off the backfoot as he looked to avoid the hooks of the shorter Dogboe. Both fighters were able to land in an exchange in the latter part of the round with Navarrete pushing Dogboe to the ropes.
Dogboe tempered his expectations a bit as he took a more controlled approach to the second as he stepped in to dig in left hooks to the body of the longer Navarrete early. Navarrete landed a solid left hook stepping in that seemed to really get Dogoe’s attention. Navarrete then continued to follow up with a number of left hooks to the body while getting in clean right hands as well and visibly had Dogboe in trouble. Dogboe remained game but was essentially in retreat at the end of the round.
Dogboe started the third with a left-right hook combination to the body of Navarrete. Dogboe followed up by doubling the left hand to get a couple of hooks in against Navarrete against the ropes. Dogboe had to be warned for hitting in the back of the head. Dogboe seemed to have recovered from the shaky previous round but was again caught with a lunging left from Navarrete that snapped his head, the best punch of the fight.
In the fourth round, Dogboe started early getting in a solid right hook followed by a combination capped off by a left hook that turned Navarrete’s head. Navarrate remained game and continued to press forward continuing to throw his left. Dogbe countered Navarrete with a nice left in the fifth round as he looked to gain control in the fight. Navarrete, though, only pressed harder and continued to throw shots from all angles and seemed to bother Dogboe with his pace. Dogboe again found himself on the backfoot as Navarrete continued to press forward offering no break in the action.
Navarrete continued to maintain control in the sixth round as he seemed to step up his pace even more. Through the middle of the sixth Navarrete was letting off punches in bunches and Dogboe’s face started to show the wear and tear of the battle as the right eye started to swell. Dogboe at this point seemed to be doing everything he could to just not get hit by the barrage of shots coming from Navarrete.
The seventh saw Navarette use his jab in the early part of the round as he kept Dogboe at bay. Dogboe, though, was able to get in hooks to the body as Navarette’s pace was slower than in previous rounds. Dogboe continued to dig in and seemed to have regained some energy.
Dogboe came out energetic in the eight as he continued to dig into the body of Navarrete with force. He was able to catch Navarrete with a hard right hook that seemed to stun him midway through the round and continued to press forward with right hooks over the top. Navarrete now was the fighter in retreat as he also looked to have lost steam from the number of body shots that Dogboe was getting in.
Dogboe was bouncing on his toes early in the ninth as he seemed to be in control and feeling himself. Dogboe seemed to have caught Navarrete with a right hook that dropped him but the referee ruled it as a slip. This seemed to be a recharging spark for Navarette as he started to throw more and was able to land a solid two-punch combination on Dogboe. Dogboe finished the round using his jab as Navarrete looked to have regained some of his earlier form in what was a close round. The replay of the ESPN broadcast showed that Dogboe should have gained a knockdown with the earlier shot, another reason for replay in boxing.
Dogboe went right back to the body early in the 10th as Navarrete himself seemed to have a bit more energy. Was caught with a lunging hook and slipped in his own corner from a ton of water being left on the canvas. Both fighters had their moments as the round went on and Navarrate was able to land a few major uppercuts that were snapping the head of Dogboe. Dogboe’s face continued to shred from the damage as well.
As we entered the championship rounds it was a close fight that both fighters had moments in but Navarrete was likely the fighter who was up. Navarrete looked to be very confident in the 11th and continued to press forward looking to hit Dogboe with whatever punch he could muster. Navarrete was in full control and Dogboe was simply looking to survive at this point, even slipping in his corner again.
Dogboe came out looking to stay away from the shots of Navarrete in the 12th round. Navarrete remained persistent and continued to press as he caught Dogboe with a number of hooks and uppercuts essentially forcing the fight from the game Dogboe. Dogboe was bloody and swollen at this point but was able to survive the round though Navarrete was clearly dominant.
The fight officially went down as a unanimous decision for Emanuel Navarrete with scores of 115-113 and 116-112 twice. Excellent showing by Navarrete as he took the title by force.
