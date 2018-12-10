The walls are closing in on President Donald J. Trump. Is this the Christmas present many Americans are waiting for? Is the Mueller waiting game finally over? With the revelation that Michael Flynn gave a considerable amount evidence that the Trump Presidential transition team did indeed have a back channel to Russia.
Also, the GOP is gaining a backbone. After being properly debriefed by the CIA about Jamal Khashoggi’s execution, they were out for blood and I see an uprising in the GOP. Mike Pompeo and General Mattis attempted to block this debriefing by keeping CIA Gina Hapsel from meeting with Senators last week. Even Senator Lindsey Graham, who is a big supporter of Trump even had outcries of ending any arms deal with the Crown Prince, MBS. It is shameful that is takes hearing the screams of a dying man for the GOP to gain this backbone.
The Trump Administration despite the CIA intelligence still wants to continue an arms deal with a murderer because he feels that it is in the best interest of this country to do so. How can he truly explain this to Khashoggi’s children who happen to be American citizens? Jamal Khashoggi was a Patriot to all Saudi Arabians and he is a hero because he was not afraid of speaking the truth. With the fate of Khashoggi, should American journalists be concerned that Trump Administration may go in this direction to quiet the media? I hope not. After all, the American people will not allow it. That is what makes us so great.
There is word on the street that son, Donald Trump, JR. will soon be indicted. I am sure he will throw his own first born son under the bus. If he does that will be a fatal mistake on his part because Don, JR.'s mother, Ivana is mother bear and she bites back hard. She will come out swinging and all the dirt the Trump has done in the past and in the present will come to light.