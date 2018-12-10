Last weekend decorated Russian amateur and WBA #1 ranked welterweight contender, Alexander Besputin, 12-0, 9, KO’s, looked very good in his Top Rank on ESPN undercard matchup against a game but overmatched Juan Carlos Abreu, 21-5-1, 19 KO’s.
Besputin didn’t need long to open things up as he dropped Abreu in the first round with a hard shot that certainly earned Abreu’s respect. Besputin continued to display great skill in the second though Abreu stepped up his output a bit as he started to use his right hand. In the third Besputin showed his blazing fast hand speed as he let off quick combinations with flair.
Things got a bit rough as the round wore on and Besputin had to be warned for using an extended forearm to push Abreu’s head back against the ropes. The two fighters then threw shots after the bell at the end of the round forcing the referee to step in again.
Besputin, the southpaw, loaded up the left early in the fourth as he looked to land with authority. Besputin was able to maintain great footwork as he bounced in and out catching Abreu with hard–short shots. Abreu hurt Besputin with two hard right hands that led to him tieing up. During the chaos, both fighters and the referee each hit the deck as the referee stepped in to break them up.
Besputin staggered Abreu with a hard right hook in the early seconds of the fifth. He continued to follow through with hooks as a game Abreu refused to tie up. Abreu himself landed another solid right hook midway through the round though Besputin took this shot rather well. With nearly a minute left Abreu hit Besputin with a hook as he was on the deck from an accidental slip. The referee gave Abreu a stern warning but didn’t take a point away. Besputin again staggered Abreu with two consecutive hooks as the round ended.
Besputin was landing early again in the sixth with the straight left. Besputin continued to use his footwork as Abreu stalked forward with the intent to the right hand. The seventh round saw Besputin again put together multi-punch combinations with speed in the early part before slowing his pace a bit towards the latter part of the round. Besputin was still the more effective puncher and landed the cleaner shots as Abreu was simply looking for single shots. Besputin closed the round with a blazing combination just as he opened the round.
Besputin again maintained his boxing acumen in the eight and midway through caught Abreu with a hard combination that sent him staggering into the ropes. The referee stepped in to provide an eight count as the ropes were the only thing keeping Abreu up at that moment. Besputin didn’t let up when the action resumed and continued to let off combinations that were snapping the head of the badly fading Abreu who was able to survive the round.
The ninth round played out to a similar script as the last few rounds as Besputin continued to stretch his lead by utilizing footwork and combinations to outclass Abreu. Besputin caught abreu with two consecutive hard left hooks midway through the round and Abreu was able to somehow stay on his feet. In the 10th and final round Besputin maintained his separation as he was essentially on cruis control at this point. Near the minute mark Besputin again hurt Abreu and started to let of multiple unaswered shots as the two tied up and almost went down again were it not for the ropes. Abreu again was able to hold on through the bell in a clear cut loss to Besputin.
When the scores were tallied it officially went down as a unanimous decision victory for Besputin with scores of 100-88 from all three judges. Besputin may have many vaible options in 2019 including a potential a fight with Jessie Vargas, or title shot at some point during the year. We'll be paying attention. Stay locked into RSR.