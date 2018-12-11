When news of President George H.W. Bush death was announced, many people like myself assumed that President Donald J. Trump would be barred from this funeral as well. After all, this is a man who lacks the humility that Bush 41 had. Bush 41 was a uniter not a divider.
However, Bush 41 wanted to honor the office of President of the United States as it should be. He did this by having both past and present office holders present at what I like to call the “Celebration of Life” of his life.
Bush 41 wanted to be a unifier from beyond the grave and show the world that even with his harshest critic being present at his funeral, that he can put that aside for just one day. Something I don’t think Trump would have the ability to do.
Present in the President’s Club were Presidents Clinton, Obama and Carter. Even Presidents Clinton and Carter, who can’t stand one another had the ability to be civil in a period of mourning.
When Trump arrived, he made his presence known in an event that wasn’t about him. As he took off his coat and handed it to a military aide, he did it with such arrogance that even the most conservative commentator was put off by that behavior. This was nor the time or place for this. This was not his moment to be front and center. You can tell this bothered him. Prior to Trump’s arrival, there was a pleasant vibe in the pews where the President’s club were sitting. As soon as he arrived, the vibe turned chilly even when the Obama’s, a couple who are the epitome of class shook hands and pleasantries despite the fact that Trump started the racist dog whistle of the Birther movement.
Trump was sitting in the pews like the “Petulant Child – In – Chief” he is, a term my Publisher Brad Berkwitt uses to best to describe the Commander – In – Chief. He was sitting there with his arms folded with look like when this will be over? This type of behavior I would expect from both my 11 and 6 year old. Even from them, I wouldn’t tolerate this behavior because after all, once it was over, they knew that they would be held accountable for this type of behavior.
Donald J. Trump feels as President of the United States he is accountable to no one. What he fails to realize that he is, to the American people and to the world. The entire world is watching and a man who likes praise will not be looked at favorably in history.
As one CNN commentator recently put it, that Trump fails to acknowledge past holders of the office of President of the United States. He acts as if he is the one and only President in history and that he was elected to save us.
Hopefully, soon Trump will be reminded that he will be held accountable and this dark period in American history will come to an end.