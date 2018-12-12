By Tyler “The Miracle Man” White
In December of 2016, Dillian Whyte and Dereck Chisora shared the ring for 12×3 minute rounds in a brutal contest.
A contest, which saw back and forth action, ending in a split decision win for Whyte.
In a couple of weeks time, just over 2 years on, the two British Heavyweights are set to meet once again at the O2 arena and go toe-to-toe once more.
If you’ve not already checked out their first fight, then I recommend you do so as it was a Fight of the Year candidate and was thrilling right up; until the last!
A lot has changed since these 2 fighters first met inside the squared circle…
Whyte has knocked out former World Champion, Lucas Browne and beat another former World Champion, Joseph Parker, on points within the same year.
Whilst Chisora lost in a bid to win the European title, before coming back a year later, to knockout Carlos Takam in spectacular fashion.
After Chisora’s spectacular win over Takam, he also signed with former rival – David Haye – and has apparently “found God”, indicating that he’s a changed and rejuvenated man.
This fight is set to be another exciting one and whilst that’s clear – based on both mens styles and love of war – the result is not as clear cut and that’s what makes this fight stand out for me as 2018 comes to an end!
Will Whyte get the win, with the momentum of 2 solid wins behind him; spurring him on? Or will Chisora’s new found love of God and work with David Haye be enough for him to get the win and have one last hurrah?
We’ll find out on December 22nd!
