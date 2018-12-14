Heavyweight Mike “The Bounty” Hunter was known for his unorthodox but most effective boxing style. He started out his pro career on Dec. 14, 1985 with a 4 round Decision over Warren Thompson. He then built a record of 13-2-2, 5 ko’s before stepping up to face former Light-Heavyweight, and Cruiserweight World Champion Dwight Muhammad Qawi for his WBC Continental Americas Cruiserweight Title. Hunter was amazing as he took the victory and his first title belt back home with him.
From there, the level of competition remained high throughout most of his career. He scored big wins over Pinklon Thomas, Jimmy Thunder, and Ossie Ocasio before losing a very tight majority decision to undefeated Frans Botha in El Paso, Texas.
He bounced back from the close decision loss very well as he stepped in on short notice and defeated former Olympic Gold Medalist Tyrell Biggs to win the vacant USBA Heavyweight Title via unanimous decision by wide margins. He defended that title against Alexander Zolkin (15-1, 8 ko), and Buster Mathis Jr. (12-0). The win over Mathis was later changed to a “No Contest” after illegal substance was detected.
Mike finished his career going 4-4 in his last 8 bouts, including his final bout on May 31, 1996 as he challenged IBO World Heavyweight Champion – Brian Nielsen in Denmark for his title. Hunter was stopped by tko in round 5.
Hunter finished his pro career with a final record of 26-7-2, 8 by ko. Not a big knockout puncher, but a slick and tricky boxing style that gave his world class opponents fits.
