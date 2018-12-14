Individual number one, who will be forever be known in the hearts and minds of all Americans is a criminal. The GOP leadership don’t seem to care. Even retiring Senator Orrin Hatch has said as much on camera.
As a nation, we are in a Constitutional crisis and nothing is being done about it. What is it going to take for the legislative branch of our government to take notice and address this travesty? This is not the United States that my two uncles fought for in Vietnam.
We have a treasonous leader in office, yet he continues to lead and make a mockery of the sacred office of President of the United States. This is a person who lies openly on camera and is unapologetic about it. His lies serve its purpose of gaslighting his flock.
These are dangerous times in this country. We are under siege and the cries of the majority of the citizens are going to deaf ears. Who will save our great legacy?
Individual number one should be prisoner number one, but that is not likely to happen because to the GOP senate majority is unwilling to take steps to remove what they deem “their new hope”.
We are on a collision course of another Civil War, which is something we don’t need. I have seen the effects that the Civil War in my father’s native Syria have done to the people of that nation. This is not something I want for my children. Seeing the images of the emotionless shell-shocked children of Syria breaks my heart.
We must end this nightmare. We must protest this dark period in American history. We are better than this. We must not let Individual number one win.